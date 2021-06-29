Ethylene Dichloride Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast to 2027 | Reports And Data

Market Size – USD 14.30 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 4.1%, Market Trends – High demand of packaging from APAC.

The global ethylene dichloride market is forecast to reach USD 20.58 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Growing demand for ethylene dichloride is expected to rise owing to the high demand for construction for polyvinyl chloride in emerging nations and stable growth in developed countries.

EDC has excellent properties such as high tensile strength, good temperature resistance, and hardness, and it has various applications in numerous end-use industries such as packaging, automotive, furniture, construction, and others. It is a worthy polar aprotic solvent used as a degreaser and paint remover. Formosa Plastics Corporation, a manufacturer of ethylene dichloride, has a plant in Mailiao, Taiwan, that produces up to 800,000 metric tonnes of EDC per annum.

Key participants include Dow Chemical, Asahimas Chemica, Vinnolit, Nova Chemical, Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical, Sigma Plastic, Westlake Chemical, Bayer AG, INEOS Group Ltd., and Occidental Chemical Corporation, among others.

To Get Sample Copy of Report visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2432

Ethylene dichloride is both toxic and highly flammable with a chloroform-like odor and irritating vapors that can affect the nervous and cardiovascular systems and, in certain cases, may be fatal. The chemical is considered poisonous for the kidney and the liver. These factors are estimated to restrain the performance of the market.

North America is a prominent market of the ethylene dichloride market. The U.S. is the largest producer of ethylene dichloride in the globe. The US is also the largest EDC exporter, as a result of advantageous production economics and healthy demand for caustic soda. Factor such as utilization of plastic products and rising house renovation in the region is anticipated to propel the demand of the market.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Ethylene Dichloride market on the basis of manufacturing process, application, end-user, and region:

Manufacturing Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Direct Chlorination

Oxy Chlorination

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM)

Chlorinated Solvents

Ethylene Amines

Vinylidene Chloride

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Automotive

Construction

Packaging

Furniture

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

Browse Full Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/ethylene-dichloride-market

Further key findings from the report suggest

Ethylene dichloride is an intermediate chemical towards the production of polyvinyl chloride (PVC), with some incidental uses. More than 96% of produced market product goes to the manufacture of vinyl chloride monomer (VCM) to make PVC. Increasing execution and acceptance of smart city concept will boost the PVC consumption, which in turn will propel the demand for ethylene dichloride market.

Ethylene dichloride is a lead scavenger and therefore appears as a component of most leaded fuels. Ethylene dichloride is also used as an extraction solvent, as a solvent for textile cleaning and metal degreasing, in certain adhesives, and as a component in fumigants for upholstery, carpets, and grain.

Ethylene dichloride can be manufactured by the process of direct chlorination. The process is performed in the liquid phase, where pure ethylene and liquid chlorine are reacted in the presence of ferric chloride…Continued

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2027

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Ethylene dichloride Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Ethylene dichloride Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growth in PVC market

4.2.2.2. Surge in the use of bio-ethylene made from bio-ethanol

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Health issues associated with the market product

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis

Continued…

Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2432

Thank you for reading our report. To receive further information on the report or to enquire about its customization, please get in touch with us and get your report tailored according to your needs.

Browse More Reports –

Ionic Liquids Market Size

Linear Alkyl Benzene Market Share

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]

Reports and Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com