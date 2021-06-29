Polymer Microinjection Molding Market Revenue Growth, New Launches, Regional Share Analysis & Forecast Till 2027

The global Polymer Microinjection Molding market is forecast to reach USD 2.16 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Polymer microinjection polymers are mainly used in the manufacture of products of small size that usually require ultra-fine molding resolution. Applications such as Microdrive system, automobile, medical & healthcare, mobile fiber optics, Microdrive system, and others are commonly used. Rising demand for miniature materials is expected to drive growth for the market over the years for multiple applications in end-use industries such as electronics, telecommunications, automotive, and medical.

Increasing demand for polymer microinjection molding from the medical and healthcare industry is a crucial driver for market growth, as it is used in catheter parts, implants, blade holders, dental prostheses, and hearing aids. Probable uses for polymer microinjection molding are supposed to be microfluidics and micro-optics. In the coming years, growing demand for micro fluids and optics are expected to open up novel opportunities for market players. Nevertheless, likely, the lack of knowledge of micro molding and its high costs in developing regions would serve as a significant constraint in the growth of the global microinjection molding market.

The new trend towards replacing phthalate-containing polymers such as PVC with thermoplastics combined with the growing demand for micro-materials has spurred the use of micro molding. The process takes relatively less time to mold the components. It uses feedstock at low prices. However, lack of awareness of the benefits offered by micro molding is expected to impede market growth over the years, mainly in underdeveloped countries.

The report presents a panoramic view of the competitive landscape of the Polymer Microinjection Molding market, covering details about the key manufacturers and companies, price analysis, revenue estimation, gross profit margins, business expansion plans, and other vital details that offers the readers deep insights into each company operating in the industry. The report also focuses on strategic alliances in the Polymer Microinjection Molding market, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, collaborations, licensing agreements, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and others.

Top Players Analyzed in the Report are:

Accu-Mold LLC, ALC Precision, Stamm AG, Sovrin Plastics, American Precision Products, Makuta Technies Inc., Micromolding Solution Inc., Stack Plastic Inc., Precimold Incorporation, and Rapidwerks, among others.

For a comprehensive value chain analysis, the report covers the downstream and upstream essentials of the Polymer Microinjection Molding market. It also pays special focus on the growth process, macro- and micro-economic factors, raw material sources analysis, and other technical data. The report further segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions and offers insights into the segments that have the highest penetration and profit margin, along with recent developments based on geographies.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Polymer Microinjection Molding market on the basis of type, product type, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Polyether Ether Ketone

Polymethyl methacrylate

Polyethylene

Polyoxymethylene

Liquid Crystal Polymer

Polylactic Acid

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Thermosets

Elastomers

Thermoplastics

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Automotive

Medical & Healthcare

Telecom Fiber Optics

Micro Drive System & Control

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

