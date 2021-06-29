Sulfuric Acid Market Size, Industry & Landscape Outlook, Revenue Growth Analysis to 2027

The global sulfuric acid market is expected to reach USD 13.88 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Growing demand for fertilizers for high crop yield is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth. Fertilizers allow farmers to increase their crop yield by boosting the productivity of the agricultural land, as well as can make an otherwise less productive land produce substantial yields. Fertilizers are formulated to support the yield of certain plants by allowing the plants to absorb the essential macro and micronutrient easily. The worldwide demand for fertilizers has witnessed a decent pace of growth, with the demand being more than 138 million tons in the year 2000 and rose to around 210 million tons in the year 2019.

Sulfuric acid finds extensive application in automotive industries in the production of automobile batteries. This battery provides the requisite electricity needed to put electrical components to function, as well as converts chemical energy into the electrical energy that powers automobiles and gives energy to its starter. Also, it stabilizes the energy supply that keeps the engine running. According to the statistics released by the World Economic Forum, the number of passenger cars on the roads across is expected to increase two-fold by the year 2040, resulting in an increased demand for car batteries, and in turn, the demand for sulfuric acid

However, volatility in the prices of raw materials for producing sulfuric acid may create hindrances in the growth of the market in the upcoming years.

To get sample PDF copy of the report, visit @ https://reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3113

Top Players Analyzed in the Report are:

BASF SE, DuPont, AkzoNobel NV, Solvay, Chemtrade Refinery, Valero Energy, Agrium Inc., PVS Chemical Solution, The Mosaic Company, and Potash Corp., among others.

The report offers a panoramic view of the competitive landscape of the Global Sulfuric Acid Market. The report covers comprehensive data about current and recent trends, technological advancements, and methodologies. The research document offers a detailed and concise data to assist in making strategic business decisions. The report contains a graphical representation of the important statistical data in the form of tables, graphs, charts, figures, and diagrams.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global sulfuric acid market on the basis of raw materials, distribution channel, application, and region:

Raw Materials Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Elemental Sulfur

Base Metal Smelters

Pyrite Ore

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Online

Offline

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Fertilizers

Chemical Production

Metal Processing

Automotive

Petroleum Refining

Others

Request discount on the report @ https://reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/3113

The report covers extensive analysis of the regions where the industry operates. According to the regional analysis, the market is segmented into key geographical areas such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regions have been examined on the basis of the production and manufacturing capacities and costs. Research analysts have formulated this report through extensive primary and secondary research on the regional segmentation.

Key questions addressed in the report are:

What is the estimated market size and share in the forecast period?

What are the key driving factors of the Global Sulfuric Acid market?

What are the risks and challenges the companies will have to face in the forecast period?

What are the emerging trends and how they influence market growth?

What are the opportunities for expansion of the global Sulfuric Acid market?

Which region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period?

To know more about the “Sulfuric Acid Market” report, visit @ https://reportsanddata.com/report-detail/sulfuric-acid-market

For comprehensive coverage, the report also segments the market based on types, applications, and regions. Analysis of each market segment, along with projections, is offered in the report. The report discusses profitability, gross margins, global demand, sales volume, and growth prospects of each market segment.

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available as per requirements. Please connect with us and our team will ensure you get the report well-suited to your needs.

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Power and Energy, and Chemicals. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.

Contact Us:

John W.

Head of Business Development

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]

Reports and Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Connect with us: Facebook| LinkedIn | Twitter

Explore our related report from different Publications:

Acetone Market Share

Ethyl Acetate Market Demand

Isopropanol Market Trends

Industrial Wax Market Analysis

Micro-Perforated Films Market Growth

Anionic Surfactants Market Overview

Pipeline Transportation Market Statistics

Dimethylformamide (DMF) Market Size

Modular UPS Market Share

Fatty Alcohols Market Demand

Acetone Market Trends

Ethyl Acetate Market Analysis

Isopropanol Market Growth