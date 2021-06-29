Next Generation Sequencing Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2027

Government initiatives for large scale NGS based projects, collaborations for technical advancements in NGS and declining costs are key factors contributing to high CAGR of next generation sequencing market during the forecast period.

Market Size – USD 5.79 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 15.9 %, Market Trends– Advancements in NGS platform and improved regulations for NGS diagnostic tests

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global next generation sequencing market was valued at USD 5,793.4 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 19,122.4 million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 15.9%. Next-generation sequencing non-Sanger based high throughput method of sequencing. Entire next generation sequencing methodology engages a wide range of reagents, kits, equipment, software and tools for the pieces of its entire workflow that includes sample preparation, library preparation & amplification, sequencing, and analysis. Due to the constant innovations in the NGS technologies, there has been a significant decline in the sequencing costs, complexity and turnaround time. Horizons of the NGS applications is expanding, which in turn offers ample opportunities to emerging as well the existing market players.

Illumina, ThermoFisher Scientific, Pacific biosciences, and Oxford Nanopore Technologies are among key innovators of next generation sequencing technologies. Based on the application, individual technologies are conquering the NGS markets across the globe. Illumina’s SBS technology remains the top choice of the researchers across the globe, considering the reducing costs and high precision. Clinical Diagnostic applications of NGS is dominated by ThermoFisher’s semiconductor NGS technology owing it to its less turnaround time. Pacific Biosciences’ long read sequencing technology is paving its success path for the de-novo sequencing applications. Oxford Nanopore remains a key innovator with its long read, portable, real-time sequencing offerings. Despite differences in the technological basis of individual companies, the market players in NGS products & services are focused on providing low cost, efficient, reliable, user friendly, compact and accurate sequencing experience to their customers. Furthermore, bioinformatics tools plays a vital role in the advancement of NGS workflow and analysis, and continues to register significant growth in the global market. Also, NGS services holds more than one fourth of the revenue generated in the global next generation sequencing market and is fragmented in nature, unlike NGS products market.

Furthermore, increased government initiatives, availability of research funds from private as well as public bodies, improvement in the reimbursement scenario for NGS based diagnostics, and rising awareness about benefits of NGS technologies are among the key factors propelling the growth of next generation sequencing market.

The Next Generation Sequencing market report offers key insights into market scope along with emerging growth opportunities over the forecast period. The report also provides information about the competitive landscape of the global Next Generation Sequencing market. The global Next Generation Sequencing market is fragmented due to presence of numerous key players on a global and regional scale. Key players are focused on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities to expand their product portfolio and gain a robust footing in the market.

Key companies operating in the Next Generation Sequencing Market and profiled in the report are:

Illumina, Inc. (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (U.S.), Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Ltd. (U.K.), BGI (China), PerkinElmer (U.S.), Agilent Technologies (U.S.), QIAGEN N. V. (Germany), Macrogen Inc. (South Korea), and Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg)

The report provides a significant assessment of the recent market trends, revenues, segments, and key regions across the globe. The regional analysis covers major geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report analyzes key regions for production and consumption patterns, import/export, market share, revenue contribution, growth rate, and supply and demand ratio for the forecast period 2021-2027. It also discusses the impact of government regulations, macro- and micro-economic factors, and economic growth of the region on overall market growth.

Product & Service Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Pre-sequencing Products and Services Sample Preparation Library Preparation & Target Enrichment Quality Control

NGS Consumables

NGS Platforms Illumina



Hiseq Series Hiseq X Ten & HiSeq X Five Miseq Series NextSeq500 MiniSeq NovaSeq iSeq



Thermo Fisher Scientific



Ion PGM Ion Proton Ion Genestudio S5



Ion GeneStudio S5 System Ion GeneStudio S5 Plus System Ion GeneStudio S5 Prime System Pacific Biosciences



Pacbio Sequel Systems Oxford Nanopore Technologies Other Next-generation Platforms

Services for NGS Platforms

Sequencing Services Exome & Targeted Sequencing and Custom Panels RNA-Seq Whole-genome Sequencing and De Novo Sequencing Other Services

Bioinformatics NGS Data Analysis Software & Workbenches NGS Data Analysis Services NGS Storage Management and Cloud Computing Solutions



Technology Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Sequencing by Synthesis (SBS)

Ion Semiconductor Sequencing

Single-molecule Real-time Sequencing (SMRT)

Nanopore Sequencing

Other Technologies

Application Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Diagnostics

Cancer Diagnostics

Infectious Disease Diagnostics

Reproductive Health Diagnostics

Other Diagnostic Applications

Drug Discovery

Agricultural and Animal Research

Other Applications

End User Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Academia & Research Centers

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Other End Users

Regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

(U.S.A., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Next Generation Sequencing market?

What are key opportunities and growth prospects of the Next Generation Sequencing industry is expected to witness over the forecast period?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

Which region is expected to dominate the market growth over the forecast period?

Which segments are expected to register lucrative growth over the forecast period?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

Explore our related report from different Publications:

