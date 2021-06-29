Humanized Mouse Model Market Share, Industry Analysis, Emerging Trends, Development Status, Opportunities, Future Plans and Growth by Forecast 2028

Rapid growth of biopharmaceutical sector, growing demand for personalized medicine, and increasing research activities using humanized mice models are key factors driving revenue market growth

Market Size – USD 108.9 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 10.2%, Market Trends – Increasing advancement in oncology and infectious disease research

The global humanized mouse model market size is expected to reach USD 238.7 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 10.2%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing us of humanized mouse models in cancer research, advancements in biopharmaceutical sector, rapid progress in drug research and development, and technological advancements in R&D sector are key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, growing private and public funding and increasing demand for personalized medicine are expected to further contribute to market growth going ahead.

Humanized mouse models are mice that have been xenotransplanted with human cells or are genetically engineered to express human genes. These mice are extensively used in elucidating and understanding human physiology and etiology of human-specific infections. Humanized mice are used in biomedical research to develop human therapeutics owing to their numerous benefits such as small size, short reproductive cycle, easy-to-handle, and increased genomic similarity to humans. These humanized mice are critical tools in preclinical research studies as they can mimic several human-specific diseases and can be used to study the efficacy and safety of immunotherapy approaches. Humanized mouse models have also played a major role in design and development of vaccines and antibody-based therapies for COVID-19 illness. Humanized mouse models developed since the outbreak of coronavirus infection are expected to provide deeper and better understanding of the infection, efficacy of anti-viral therapeutics, and support the development of efficient drugs and therapies for treatment of this diseases. This is expected to continue to be prevalent going ahead and contribute to revenue growth of the market.

Humanized mouse models are extensively used in the research and development activities for oncology, infectious diseases, transplantation, regenerative medicine, and toxicology studies. The advent of highly advanced gene editing tools to engineer mouse genomes is also expected to contribute to market growth going ahead. However, stringent laws and regulations regarding use of animals in experiments and increasing preference for humanized rat models is expected to hamper market growth to a certain extent over the forecast period.

The report provides a panoramic view of the market and insights that will help formulate better business decisions. In addition to that, the study helps well-established companies and players gain a deeper understanding of the market and make informed decisions. The report also discusses in detail about the key factors influencing the market growth.

Some Key Highlights From the Report:

Genetic type segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market over the forecast period owing to increasing use of genetic humanized mice models in experimental assessment of compounds to test their safety and efficacy and to study drug metabolism in drug discovery and development studies.

Oncology segment is expected to register rapid revenue CAGR over the forecast period attributable to increasing incidence of cancer globally, advancement in cancer research, and growing need to meet the unmet clinical demands of cancer treatment.

Contract Research Organizations (CROs) segment revenue is expected to expand significantly over the forecast period due to increasing outsourcing activities by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, rising network of CROs across the globe, and technological advancement.

North America is expected to register considerable revenue growth over the forecast period attributable to rising biomedical research, increasing demand and production of monoclonal antibodies, increasing preclinical studies by CROs, and advancements in stem cell and protein therapeutic research.

Major companies operating in the market include The Jackson Laboratory, Taconic Biosciences, Inc., Horizon Discovery Group Plc, genOway, S.A., Charles River Laboratories, Harbour Antibodies BV, Hera BioLabs, Vitalstar Biotechnology Co., Ltd., inGenious Targeting Laboratory, AXENIS S.A.S, Crown Bioscience, Inc., Transgenic, Inc., and Champions Oncology, Inc., among others.

In February 2020, Taconic Biosciences, which is a renowned provider of drug discovery animal model solutions, announced expansion of its humanized mouse model production by commencing production in Europe. The local production is expected to help European researchers gain easy and timely access to humanized mouse models for immune-oncology research.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global humanized mouse model market based on type, application, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Genetic

Cell-based CD34 Humanized Mouse Models PBMC Humanized Mouse Models BLT Humanized Mouse Models



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Oncology

Immunology

Infectious Diseases

Neuroscience

Toxicology

Hematopoiesis

Other Applications

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Academic & Research Institutions

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. Italy France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E. South Africa Rest of MEA



Thank you for reading our report. For customization or further inquiry, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report is tailored according to your requirements.

