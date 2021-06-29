Peptide Synthesis Market Review, In-Depth Analysis, Research, Growth, Deployment, Latest Innovations, Creation and Gross Margin Study with Forecasts to 2028

Increasing use of peptides in pharmaceutical drugs, rise in research activities and availability of funding for R&D, and development of advanced technological peptide synthesizers are some key factors driving market growth

Market Size – USD 315 Million in 2020 Market Growth – 6.4% Market Trends – Expanding pharmaceutical industry and R&D investment

Global Peptide Synthesis Market report published by Reports and Data offers a comprehensive analysis of the Peptide Synthesis Market market with regards to market share, market size, revenue growth, trends and demands, drivers and restraints, competitive scenario, business landscape, and regional bifurcation. The report has been generated by extensive secondary research with updated and latest information of the global Peptide Synthesis Market market further validated and verified by the industry experts and professionals. The report also offers forecast estimation about segments and sub-segments expected to show lucrative growth over the forecast period. The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry.

Some Key Highlights From the Report:

In 2020, reagents segment accounted for largest share among other product segments in the global peptide synthesis market.

The solid-phase synthesis segment is expected to register highest revenue CAGR during the forecast period.

In 2020, pharmaceutical & biotechnological companies segment accounted for largest revenue share owing to increasing number of R&D projects in genomics, molecular biology, and related fields.

North America accounted for largest revenue share in the global market in 2020. This can be attributed to major presence of key market players, increased availability of peptide synthesis technologies, as well as rising focus on producing peptide-based drugs on commercial scale.

The peptide synthesis market in Asia Pacific is expected to continue to register fastest revenue growth rate owing to increased investments by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies as well as increasing R&D activities in countries in the region.

Some major players in the global peptide synthesis market include Genscript Biotech, Merck KGaA, Aapptec, Bachem Holdings, Anaspec, Biotage, CEM Corporation, Gyros Protein Technologies, Advanced Chemtech, and NEP (New England Peptide).

Further the report segments the Peptide Synthesis Market market on the basis of product types, applications, end-uses, and regions. The report discusses in detail the key factors influencing revenue growth of the segments and market growth in key regions. It also discusses economic growth, technological advancement, and presence of key players in each major geographical region.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2028)

Reagents

Equipment

Peptide Synthesizers

Chromatography Equipment

Lyophilizers

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2028)

Solid-phase Peptide Synthesis

Liquid-phase Peptide Synthesis

Hybrid & Recombinant Technology

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2028)

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations

Academic and Research Institutes

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2028)

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Points Covered in the Report:

Key insights into the latest growth trends, developments, technological and product advancements, and research and development scenario

Analysis of micro- and macro-economic factors and regulatory framework

In-depth evaluation of factors such as cost, capacity, rates of production and consumption, gross revenue, profit margin, demand and supply ratio, import/export, market share, market size, and market trends

SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, investment return analysis, and feasibility analysis to offer a comprehensive view of the competitive landscape

Strategic recommendations to established market players and new entrants to overcome limitations and entry-level barriers in the global market landscape

Analysis of market drivers, restraints, challenges, limitations, threats, growth prospects and opportunities

