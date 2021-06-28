Global Pharmaceutical Intermediates Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 36,890.6 Mn By 2027

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Global Pharmaceutical Intermediates Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2019- 2027,” the global pharmaceutical intermediates market was valued at US$ 25,965.0 Mn in 2018, and is expected to reach US$ 36,890.6 Mn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2019 to 2027.

Market Insights

Pharmaceutical intermediates are manufactured by chemical processing of synthetic and natural resources which finds diverse application in life science industries. Incessant rise in patient population actively seeking medication and flourishing pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies throughout the globe together drive the pharmaceutical intermediates market growth.

Bulk drug intermediates are spearheading the product segment for pharmaceutical intermediates market. Significant rise in drug formulation research & development (FR&D) activities provides necessary impetus for its market growth. They are used as raw material or as a secondary product generated during the synthesis of active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) having potential to be used in various drug formulation. Custom intermediates are gaining huge traction owing to the increased drug development and research activities.

Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies are leading the end user segment for pharmaceutical intermediates market. The major factors contributing towards its excellent market growth are rising prevalence of life threatening diseases and stringent regulatory norms pertaining to cGMP and cGLP of drug manufacturing sanctioned by healthcare agencies worldwide. In the last 2 decades research laboratories highlighted good market growth owing to the increasing demand of pharmaceutical intermediates in developing novel medicines for the treatment of rare and autoimmune diseases. Contract manufacturing organization will be growing at a rapid pace on account of significant rise in drug manufacturing outsourcing activities to penetrate untapped market throughout the globe.

North America with a market share of 35.8% is dominating the regional segment for pharmaceutical intermediates market. The major factors propelling its market growth are rising public health awareness and presence of a well developed healthcare infrastructure. Europe is trailing North America in the regional market representing a market share of 30.4% market share on account of increasing patient population seeking medical intervention for life threatening diseases and supportive regulatory environment provided by European Medical Agency (EMA). Asia Pacific is holding 20.2% market share owing to proactive government policies favoring flourishing growth of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and lucrative market opportunity for key vendors to enter into strategic agreement and collaboration with regional players for manufacturing of generic drugs in Asia Pacific region.

Companies producing pharmaceutical intermediates are BASF SE, Bristol Myers Squibb Company, Cambrex Corporation, Chiracon GmbH, Codexis, Inc., Dishman Group, Dextra Laboratories, Ltd., Lonza, Midas Pharma GmbH and Vertellus Holdings LLC.

Key Market Movements:

Rising prevalence of life threatening diseases

Supportive regulatory environment provided by global healthcare agencies

Significant rise in drug formulation research & development (FR&D) activities and expiration of blockbuster drug patent to provide necessary impetus for generic drug production

The Global Pharmaceutical Intermediates Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2017-2027 Base Year 2018 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Historical Year 2017 Unit USD Million Segmentation By Product (2017–2027; US$ Mn) By End User (2017–2027; US$ Mn) By Geography Segment (2017–2027; US$ Mn)

*Complete segmentation list is on report page

