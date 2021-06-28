Global Cell Expansion Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 33,443.2 Mn by 2027

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Global Cell Expansion Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2019- 2027,” the global cell expansion market was valued at US$ 9,743.7 Mn in 2018, and is expected to reach US$ 33,443.2 Mn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 15.0% from 2019 to 2027.

Market Insights

World Health Organization (WHO), supports the fact that 70% of the global mortality rate is associated with high prevalence rate of chronic diseases in both developed and developing nations. Lack of effective treatment regimen has resulted in increasing demand for regenerative medicine, stem cell therapy and personalized medicine which ensures maximum therapeutic efficacy and safety with minimal side effects. On the contrary high cost associated with cell expansion operations and dearth of skilled workforce will possibly dampen the cell expansion market growth during the forecast period.

Consumables are reigning the product segment for cell expansion market. The major factor responsible for its positive market growth is significant rise in high throughput screening which increases the consumption of consumables during the investigation of new drug stage. Disposables will be registering rapid growth during the forecast period on account of negligible risk associated with cross contamination of laboratory equipments and flourishing biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry.

Regenerative medicine is spearheading the application segment for cell expansion market. In the last 2 decades there has been technological advancement in the translational research pertaining to molecular biology and tissue engineering used in regenerative medicine. It ensures the restoration of normal cellular activity of internal organs present in the human body. Clinical diagnostics are gathering the attention of researchers worldwide owing to the technological advancement in companion diagnostic kits and increasing public health awareness resulting in early screening of chronic ailments.

North America with a market share of 35.2% is dominating the regional segment for cell expansion market. The chief contributing factors propelling the cell expansion market growth in the region are rising prevalence of chronic disease and increasing demand for regenerative medicine. As per the research citing of National Health Council of CDC, approximately 133 million Americans are suffering with chronic ailments. Europe is accountable for 30.5% market share primarily due to presence of major players such as Merck Millipore, GE Healthcare, Becton Dickinson & Company etc. Asia Pacific presently holds 17.5% market share on account of developing healthcare infrastructure and supportive regulatory environment provided by the local healthcare agencies in the region.

Medical device companies spearheading the cell expansion market are Becton Dickinson & Company, Beckman Coulter, Inc., Danaher Corporation, GE Healthcare, Merck Millipore, Miltenyi Biotec, STEMCELL Technologies, Terumo Biotec and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Key Market Movements:

Rising incidence rate of chronic illness worldwide

Increasing demand for regenerative medicine and stem cell therapy owing to its safety and efficacy

Supportive regulatory environment provided by healthcare agencies worldwide

