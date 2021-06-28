Global Electrodermal Activity Detecting Devices Market Is Expected To Expand At A CAGR Of 8.7% From 2019 To 2027

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Global Electrodermal Activity Detecting Devices Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2019- 2027,” the global electrodermal activity detecting devices market is set to expand at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2019 to 2027.

Market Insights

Electrodermal activity detection (EDA), is a methodology of understanding the different emotional and mood changes and its pattern for the psychiatrist to determine treatment regimen accordingly. It performs dual function early diagnosis and monitoring of important physio-psychological parameters related to the sympathetic nervous system. The lie detectors used in criminal investigation are formulated on the principle of galvanic skin response. Medical device manufactures are developing wearable sensors which can measure the EDA activities in sites such as hand palms and feet soles.

Electrodermal activity detection is also known as galvanic skin response, which quantifies the measure of change in skin conductance related to changes in emotional and mood patterns associated with sympathetic nervous system. Psychological arousal is spearheading the application segment for electrodermal activity detecting devices market. Rising prevalence of mental illness and increasing demand for development of novel technology to measure sudomotor nerve activities together drive the market growth for psychological arousal application. Physiological arousal are gathering tremendous attention among psychiatrist worldwide, on account of increasing demand to develop human machine interface to quantify the risk perception associated with workers safety and decision making process and consequently reducing the profession associated trauma and accident cases.

With a market share of 45% North America is in the driver’s seat for the regional segment of electrodermal activity detecting devices market. The chief attributing factors responsible for its global dominance are existence of developed medical device industry and increasing public health awareness pertaining to electrodermal activity detecting wearable devices in understanding mental health. Europe with a market share of 30% trails North America on account of strategic collaboration between medical device companies and academic research institutes in developing pertaining to electrodermal activity detecting devices. European Medical Agency (EMA), has adopted a proactive role in granting early CE approval for medical devices used in diagnosis and monitoring mental activities. Asia Pacific holds 15% market share owing to developing healthcare infrastructure and serves as a lucrative market opportunity for wearable EDA detecting devices to establish subsidiaries and retail outlets.

Medical device manufacturers competing in the electrodermal activity detecting devices market are BrainSigns, Srl, Eisco Labs, iMotions, Movisens GmbH, Maxim Integrated, PLUX Wireless Biosignals S.A., Shimmer and Vernier Software & Technology, LLC.

Key Market Movements:

Rising public health awareness related to mental illness

Significant rise in the human machine interface to understand emotional and other mood pattern at an early stage to determine treatment regimen accordingly

Proactive policies adopted by global healthcare agencies by expediting the CE approval for electrodermal activity detection devices worldwide

The Global Electrodermal Activity Detecting Devices Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2017-2027 Base Year 2018 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Historical Year 2017 Unit USD Million Segmentation By Application (2017–2027; US$ Mn) By Geography Segment (2017–2027; US$ Mn)

