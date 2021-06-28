Growing Demand for Smart Devices to Boost the AMOLED Displays Market

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “AMOLED Display Market (By Display Type (Conventional, Transparent, Flexible, 3D), By Material Type (Glass, Polymer), By Application Type (Consumer Electronics, Retail, Automotive, Healthcare, Others)) – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027”, the overall AMOLED displays market worldwide was valued at US$ 21.20 Bn in 2018 and is set to grow with 14.50% CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Insights

AMOLED display is primarily used in consumer electronics products such as smartphones, smartwatches, smart televisions, laptops and other electronic devices. The global consumer electronics market ended the year 2018 with a 6% increase in sales against 2017 to reach over US$ 150.0 Bn. Thus, AMOLED displays continue to register strong growth in the market. In 2018, more than 460.0 Mn AMOLED display units were shipped compared with 440.0 Mn in 2017. With growing sales of such electronic devices (majorly smartphones) the demand for AMOLED displays is set to continue exhibiting high growth in years to come. On account of its benefits such as more flexibility, high color contrast, less power consumption and others, consumers prefer to buy AMOLED display devices. As a result, we are expecting huge growth in the AMOLED display market in the forecast period.

Based on application type, AMOLED display market is led by consumer electronics market comprising smartphones, laptops, smartwatches and other electronic devices. As sales of consumer electronics is increasing, so is the sales of AMOLED displays due to its rising penetration in the consumer electronics products. AMOLED displays are more suitable to use in devices having critical battery importance, due to its less power consumption. The utilization of AMOLED display in consumer electronic products such as dynamic information displays, personal care appliances, household goods and others has a huge impact on users.

Based on geography, Asia Pacific is the largest market for AMOLED displays and will continue to lead the market throughout the forecast period. As Asia Pacific is the largest manufacturer and buyer of smartphones, so is the AMOLED displays market. Moreover, Asia Pacific will lead its dominant position due to emerging middle class and rising disposable income. Progressive government reforms in India such as digital India and ‘Make in India’ will drive the AMOLED displays market growth. We are expecting that North America will grab number 2 position in the forecast period on account of increase in use of wearable devices and other smart devices.

Some of the major companies profiled in the report include AU Optronics Corporation, Beijing Opto-Electronics Corporation, Chimei Innolux Corporation, Japan Display Inc., LG Display Company Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Display Co. Ltd., Sharp Corporation, Sony Corporation and others.

