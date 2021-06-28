Global Polymyositis Treatment Market Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 5.9% From 2019 To 2027

According to the latest report published by Acute Market Reports “Polymyositis Treatment Market – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2019-2027,” the global polymyositis treatment market will significantly grow at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2019 to 2027.

Market Insights

Polymyositis is a rare muscle disease which leads to chronic muscle inflammation coupled with muscle weakness. It is an autoimmune disorder mainly triggered by viral infection of connective tissue. Polymyositis is commonly observed in women than men and usually develops between in age group of 50 to 70 years; however, it’s not specific because it can affect people of any age or either sex. According to experts, the muscle weakness advances steadily over the course of a few weeks or months. In addition to that, the inflammation also tends to spread to several other areas of the body including the heart. The key factors responsible for growth of polymyositis treatment market are rising awareness and prevalence of polymyositis, and strong pipeline with around 5 promising molecules in phase III of clinical trials.

In 2018, immunosuppressant drug class is identified as the largest segment in polymyositis treatment market due to key factors assisting its growth such as it’s the most preferred treatment by medical practitioners, and immunosuppressant are also combined with corticosteroids to treat polymyositis effectively. In combination with corticosteroids are prescribed to decrease the side effects of corticosteroid treatment and enhance the effect of treatment. According to Orphanet, the reported annual incidence of polymyositis is between 1/250,000 and 1/130,000 new cases/year and prevalence 1/14,000.

Drug pipeline of polymyositis treatment is strong and comprises more than 10 molecules out of which 5 molecules are in phase III of clinical trials. The 5 molecules present in phase III of clinical trials are ustekinumab (Janssen Pharmaceutical), abatacept (Bristol-Myers Squibb), lenabasum (Corbus Pharmaceuticals Inc.), octagam 10% (Octapharma), and pirfenidone (Beijing Continent Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.). Thus, in the near future polymyositis treatment market is expected to grow significantly throughout the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

Market Competition Assessment:

The polymyositis treatment market is growing steadily and awareness associated with the disease is growing swiftly. However, the pipeline is strong and companies present in this market are working effectively on innovation and ground-breaking treatment. The key companies operating in the global polymyositis treatment market are Hospira, Inc., Antares Pharma, Inc., Medexus Pharma, Inc., Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Mylan N.V., Alcami Corporation, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Novartis AG, and Genentech, Inc. among others.

Key Market Movements:

Increasing prevalence and awareness related to polymyositis & diagnosis expected to assist the market growth

Incessant demand for development of target-specific treatment for polymyositis

Rising diagnosis rate related to developed and developing countries will increase the need for effective polymyositis treatment market

Strong drug pipeline for polymyositis treatment around 5 molecules present in phase III of clinical trials and expected to assist the growth of the overall market in the near future

Being an orphan disease and complexities related to diagnosis and disease management initiative related to research & development activities are expected to aid the future market growth

