Global 5G Chipset Market To Expand At A CAGR Of 39.5% Between 2019 And 2027

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports, “5G Chipset Market (by IC Type (Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit (RFIC), Application-specific Integrated Circuits (ASIC), Cellular IC, Millimeter Wave IC), by Operating Frequency (Sub-6 GHz, Between 26 and 39 GHz, Above 39 GHz), by Industry Vertical (Consumer Electronics, Industrial Manufacturing, Automotive and Transportation, Energy and Utilities, Healthcare, Retail, and Others (Public Safety, etc.)), by Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World)) – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Landscape, 2019 -2027”, the global 5G chipset market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1,051.2 Mn by the end of 2019 and expected to grow at a 39.5% CAGR during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

Market Insight

The market for 5G chipsets is still in developing/testing stage. The demand for 5G chipset will surge in the coming years with complete commercialization and deployment of 5G network technology. One of the major factors driving demand for next-generation network technology like 5G is the increased demand for high-speed Internet and growing adoption of technologies like Big Data, Internet of Things (IoT), and artificial intelligence. The aforementioned technologies are becoming widely accepted across industry verticals, allowing end-users to connect all devices over an integrated network and control processes in real-time. The on-going trend of embracing digitalization in view of transforming conventional business processes to connected ones will further augment demand for IoT technology and related infrastructure during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027. The number of connected devices worldwide is projected to exceed 20.0 Mn by 2021, thereby driving demand for 5G chipsets worldwide. Consumer Electronics, IT & telecom sectors are expected to witness strong adoption of 5G devices in wake of heightened spending on ICT products and proliferation of electronic gadgets including smartphones, tablets, TVs, and personal computers among others.

Some of the leading manufacturers profiled in the research study include Infineon Technologies, Qualcomm Technologies, MediaTek Inc., Intel Corporation, Qorvo Inc., Broadcom, Inc., Xilinx Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. , Analog Devices Inc., Anokiwave Inc., Nokia Corporation, IBM Corporation, and among others. In order to gain first movers advantage in the global 5G chipset market, manufacturers are investing huge amounts to develop foundational technology base and requisite infrastructure. In May 2019, the US-based chipset manufacturer Qualcomm Technologies announced its plan to introduce the 5G-based Snapdragon 865 chipset in two variants — one with an external 5G modem and the other with built-in 5G modem. The introduction of integrated modem will help smartphone manufacturers to utilize additional space for providing bigger battery or better cooling unit. In a bid to gain early movers advantage, manufacturers are also forming strategic alliances with telecom operators across different countries for assessing the 5G readiness of respective countries. For instance, Taiwanese chipset manufacturer MediaTek Inc. is working in close association with leading cellular operators, and equipment makers in India to gauge the market readiness of 5G technologies in the country.

The Global 5G Chipset Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2017-2027 Base Year 2018 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Historical Year 2017 Unit USD Million Segmentation By IC Type Segment (2017–2027; US$ Mn) By Operating Frequency Segment (2017–2027; US$ Mn) By End-use Vertical Segment (2017–2027; US$ Mn) By Geography Segment (2017–2027; US$ Mn)

*Complete segmentation list is on report page

