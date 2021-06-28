Global Public Cloud Services Market to Expand at a CAGR of 16.5% between 2019 and 2027

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports, “Public Cloud Services Market (by Service Type (Cloud System Infrastructure Services (IaaS), Cloud Application Infrastructure Services (PaaS), Cloud Business Process Services (BPaaS), Cloud Application Services (SaaS), Cloud Management and Security Services), by Industry Vertical (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail, Government, Manufacturing & processing, Healthcare, and Others (Education, etc.)), by Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World)) – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Landscape, 2019 -2027”, the global public cloud services market was valued at US$ 182.36 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a 16.5% CAGR during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

Market Insight

The demand for public cloud services worldwide is primarily driven by the multitude of investments made by the established Tech-giants in the field of cloud computing. Many small and medium-sized enterprises in emerging economies are still majorly dependent on on-premise installations and focused on upgrading their existing solutions to accommodate the evolving IT landscape rather than changing their operating model. However, benefits associated with cloud-based solutions in terms of operating cost, maintenance, and software upgrades is enticing enterprises to adopt cloud solutions, thereby driving market forward.

In view of transforming their existing business processes to connected ones, enterprises worldwide are slowly but steadily jumping the bandwagon of embracing digitalization. Advancements in cloud computing is a fast moving trend that is driving the demand for uninterrupted global data connectivity and driving huge volumes of data across multiple industry verticals including BFSI, IT & Telecom, retail, government, and healthcare among others. Thus, perpetually growing volumes of data has necessitated businesses worldwide to adopt cloud services for data storage and other computing services.

In terms of service type, the value contribution from cloud application services (SaaS) was largest in the global public cloud services market, the segment garnering over 45% of the total market value. The trend shall prolong and the segment is expected to remain largest revenue contributing segment by 2027. On the other hand, cloud system infrastructure services (IaaS) will witness maximum adoption during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027. The anticipated rise in adoption of cloud system infrastructure services (IaaS) will be driven by number of strategic initiatives like digital transformation projects that support adoption of hybrid cloud. Some of the leading manufacturers profiled in the research study include Amazon Web Services, Salesforce.com, Microsoft Corporation, Google LLC, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, The Hewlett-Packard Company, IBM Corporation, VMware, Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., and Rackspace, Inc. among others.

Browse full report at https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/public-cloud-services-market

The Global Public Cloud Services Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2017-2027 Base Year 2018 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Historical Year 2017 Unit USD Billion Segmentation By Service Type Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By End-use Vertical Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Geography Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn)

*Complete segmentation list is on report page

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the public cloud services market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for public cloud services?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the public cloud services market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global public cloud services market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the public cloud services market worldwide?

About Acute Market Reports

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com