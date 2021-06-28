Global Paget’s Disease Treatment Market Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR 3.4% From 2019 To 2027

According to the latest report published by Acute Market Reports “Paget’s Disease Treatment Market – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2019-2027,” the global Paget’s disease treatment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2019 to 2027.

Market Insights

Paget’s disease is a rare condition in which the normal cycle of bone renewal and repair is disordered or abnormal. This abnormal bone is fragile, has multiple blood vessels, and is larger in size than normal bone. However, in most cases do not cause symptoms, some patients may experience bone pain, fractures, deformities, and in rare cases malignant transformation into tumor. Paget’s disease is most prevalent in geriatric patients due to which countries with highest geriatric population have highest prevalence rates such as U.K, Spain, Italy, France, U.S., Australia, and New Zealand. Paget’s disease when occurs around a joint, treatment is usually delivered specifically to prevent progress of osteoarthritis. In addition, young patients with Paget disease and those with high levels of bone-specific alkaline phosphatase (BSAP) are frequently treated to prevent future complications. Bone deformities are the second most common manifestation with a prevalence ranging from 12% to 36%. The femur and tibia are the most common bones getting affected, bones especially gets bended, which is usually anterolateral in the femur and anterior in the tibia.

Drug classes involved in the Paget’s disease treatment comprises bisphosphonates, calcitonin analogues, analgesics, & supplements (calcium & vitamin D). In 2018, bisphosphonates is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period due to key factors such as being first line treatment against Paget’s disease, and it successfully slowdowns the bone remodeling process. The market experts believed that bisphosphonate treatment should be preferred with the intention of normalizing bone regeneration in an expectation that this will restrain disease progression and avoid the development of complications.

North America is identified as the largest Paget’s disease treatment market due to increasing prevalence of Paget’s disease coupled with rising geriatric population, and high awareness related to rare orthopedic diseases & treatment. According to the National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD), the prevalence of Paget’s disease in the United States is estimated to be 1-2 percent of the general population. However, Europe is expected to dominate the Paget’s disease treatment market during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027 due to rising awareness and prevalence related to Paget’s disease.

Market Competition Assessment:

The Paget’s disease treatment market is growing gradually and awareness related to the disease is growing significantly. However, the pipeline is dry and key companies operating in this market lacked in innovation and ground-breaking treatment. The companies present in the global Paget’s disease treatment market are Novartis AG, Mylan NV, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Neopharma, Inc., Sanofi S.A., Allergan, Fresenius Kabi, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd., and Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals among others.

Key Market Movements:

• Increasing prevalence and awareness related to Paget’s disease treatment & diagnosis expected to assist the market growth

• Incessant demand for development of target-specific treatment for Paget’s disease treatment

• Being an orphan disease and complexities related to diagnosis and disease management initiative related to research & development activities is not present

