Global Graphene Electronics Market To Grow At A CAGR Of 17.3% Between 2019 And 2027

According to a new market report published by Acute Market Reports, “Global Graphene Electronics Market (By Technology (Graphite Ore, Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Others), By Materials (Graphene Nano Technology Materials, Photo Voltaic Graphene Materials, Electronic Materials, Structured Materials, Electric and Conducting Materials, and Others), By Device Type (Graphene Transistors, Graphene Sensors, Graphene Super Capacitors, Graphene Chips and ICs, Lenses, Spintronics, and Others), By Application (Consumer Electronics, Computing & Communications, Data Storage, Sensing, Display & Touch, Solar, PV and Green Tech, Thermal Management, and Others)) – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Landscape, 2019 – 2027”, the global graphene electronics market is expected to witness a growth of 17.3% CAGR during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

The global graphene electronics market was valued at US$ 994.18 Mn in 2018 and is likely to witness a substantial growth, expanding at a CAGR of 17.3% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027. In an era of electronics based civilization, there has been a continual demand for better, faster and cheaper electronic devices. Meeting these demands requires technologies for storing and processing information. With the use of graphene, a significant obstacle of developing next generation technologies appears to have been overcome. Graphene is used as the transparent conductive electrode in light emitting diode (LED) and organic field effect transistor (OFET) devices for the use in flexible electronic displays. It is well-suited for flexible electronics due to its outstanding optoelectronic and elastic properties. Consequently, rising demand for smart consumer electronics is expected to drive the overall graphene electronics market in the near future.

The graphene electronics market is segmented based on technology, material type, device type, application, and geography. Based on application, consumer electronics application led the market in 2018. The electronics industry is extremely dynamic as business models, materials and technologies are restructured on continual basis to meet the evolving consumer demand. Rising demand for miniaturized products is encouraging innovations and is thereby supporting the overall market growth. Graphene has various useful properties that include very high electron mobility, high mechanical strength, and superior thermal conductivity. It can be used for creating electronic components that are flexible and transparent, which in turn is creating a new paradigm in the product design of consumer electronics. Furthermore, based on geography, the graphene electronics market was dominated by North America in 2018. The region is expected to continue with its supremacy during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027. The growth is mainly backed by the growing technological revolution in the electronics and semiconductor industry. Moreover, growing study pertaining to the development of graphene electronics has led to the use of presently available graphene electronic devices which is ultimately leading the regional growth.

Major players in the graphene electronics market include AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group, Applied Graphene Materials plc, Grafoid Inc., GrafTech International, Graphene Frontiers, Graphene Square Inc., Graphenea Inc., Graphene 3D Lab, Inc., Skeleton Technologies, and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. among others. The graphene electronics providers are taking up strategies such as product innovation, partnerships, etc. to reign in the competitive market environment.

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2017-2027 Base Year 2018 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Historical Year 2017 Unit USD Million Segmentation By Technology Segment (2017-2027; US$ Mn) By Material Type Segment (2017 – 2027; US$ Mn) By Device Type Segment (2017 – 2027; US$ Mn) By Application Segment (2017 – 2027; US$ Mn) By Geography Segment (2017-2027; US$ Mn)

