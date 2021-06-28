Text Analytics Market Reached The Market Value Of US$ 4.63 Bn In 2018 And Expected To Grow With CAGR Of 14.35% Across The Forecast Period From 2019 To 2027

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “Text Analytics Market (by Component Type – Software and Services; by Deployment Model – Cloud-based and On-premise; by Application Type – Customer Relationship Management, Marketing Management, Competitive Intelligence, Predictive Analytics, Fraud Management and Workforce management; by End-use Vertical – Banking Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Government & Defense, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Retail, Electronics, Media & Entertainment, IT & Telecommunications and Others) Market – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027”, the global text analytics market accounted to hit the market value of US$ 17.82 Bn in 2027 and expected to witness CAGR of 14.35% across the forecast period through 2019 to 2027.

Market Insights

In recent times, businesses have started using automation for operational intelligence as well as organizations are relying on machines to read, interpret in real time. Real-time streaming analytics enhances data efficiency and enables organizations to act more rapidly. Text analytics enable to economically review and analyze the large volume of unstructured text content. Text analytics plays vital role across several business applications such as quantifying customer feedback, detecting & tracking service as well as quality issues, improving operational processes, assessing risk and enhancing predictive models among several others. Rapidly growing number of smart devices and reliance on Internet of Things (IoT) are seeking for rapid processing capabilities, edge computing, cloud adoption and embedded analytics. Text models for document categorization, concept extraction and sentiment analysis are deployed to gain real-time insights as well as to support decision making process. Big data is gathered in unstructured formant from various sources such as social media, bank transactions, sensor reading, logs and several others. Text analytics focuses on deployment of text models to assess market impact & intelligently respond to data streams as it arrives.

Overall text analytics market segmented on the basis of component, deployment model, application type and end-use vertical. In 2018, retail segment accounted for the lion share in the market. Nowadays, retailers have started adopting strong analytic capabilities designed to address structured data, such as data visualization, basic queries, data mining and predictive modeling. Penetration of simulation, natural language text analytics, geospatial analytics, streaming analytics, and video & voice analytics is higher in retail segment compared to counterparts. North America accounted for the largest market for text analytics in 2018 followed by Europe, primarily due to rapidly growing adoption for Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology across almost all end-use verticals. The U.S. encompasses the presence of majority of key players such as, Clarabridge, Inc., International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, SAS Institute, Inc., Lexalytics, Inc. and Bitext Innovations S.L. among several others.

Competitive Insights:

Major players in the text analytics market include OpenText Corporation, RapidMiner, Inc., International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, Lexalytics, Inc., Algolia, SAP SE, SAS Institute, Inc., Knime AG, Bitex Innovations S.I., Clarabridge, Inc., Averbis, Lavastorm Analytics, Infegy, Inc., Megaputer Intelligence, Inc., LuminosoTechnologies, Inc., Meaningcloud LLC, EpiAnalytics and Medallia, Inc. among others. The text analytics market players are aiming for partnerships & acquisitions as well as technology development activities to establish in the new market. For instance, in January 2019, OpenText Corporation acquired the Catalyst Repository Systems, Inc. This is expected to enable law firms and corporate legal departments to seize the opportunities of digital transformation & automation. Similarly, in May 2018, Clarabridge, Inc. announced the updates of suite of CX products. This AI powered text analytics advancement expected to enable organizations to make rapid business decisions based on customer feedback thereby driving brand loyalty.

Browse the full report at https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/text-analytics-market

The Global Text Analytics Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2017-2027 Base Year 2018 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Historical Year 2017 Unit USD Billion Segmentation By Component Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Deployment Model Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Application Type Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By End-use Vertical Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Geography Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn)

*Complete segmentation list is on report page

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the text analytics market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for text analytics?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the text analytics market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global text analytics market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the text analytics market worldwide?

About Acute Market Reports

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com