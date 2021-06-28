Global ePrison Market To Expand At A CAGR Of 6.2% Between 2019 And 2027

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports, “ePrison Market (by Offering (Hardware & Software (On-premise Deployment & Cloud-based Deployment)), by Application (Video Surveillance & Video Conference, Access Control, Prison Administration, Prison Information Management, and Others (Intrusion Detection, etc.)), by Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World)) – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Landscape, 2019 -2027”, the global ePrison market was valued at US$ 1.81 Bn in 2018 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast from 2019 to 2027.

Market Insight

ePrison solutions help administrators of correctional homes & prisons to get real-time access to information about staff and prison inmates, thereby helping to ensure discipline, safety, and gauge the needs of inmates. The use of these solutions is not just limited to confining prisoners from committing crimes, but also help them reform, rehabilitate, and allow prison care takers to streamline their daily prison operational tasks. Initiatives taken by the governments worldwide to modernize/digitalize correctional homes and prisons is the major factor driving demand for ePrison solutions. Advances in policing strategies & technology adoption by public safety & law enforcement agencies has improved their operational efficiency. This, coupled with stringent sentencing laws has led increase in the number of prisoners, length of prison sentence, and actual duration served by inmates. All these factors are and will continue driving installations of ePrison solutions, thereby contributing towards the expected CAGR (6.2%) during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

In terms of offering, the value contribution of hardware infrastructure was greater than software solutions. However, software solutions are presumed to register superior growth, generating steady revenue stream during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027. This growth can be largely accredited to the growing adoption of cloud-based solutions among prison administrators. The surge in adoption of cloud-based software solutions is a result of the growing awareness among prison administrators regarding the benefits offered in terms of limited IT infrastructure requirement, maintenance cost, and licensing fees. On the other hand, prison administrators in developing economies are still heavily dependent on on-premise installations that offer administrators a complete control over critical and confidential prison data.

Video surveillance & conferencing remains the most attractive application field, attracting heavy investments. This can be attributed to the combination of factors including technology advances and rise in the number of illicit incidents involving drug use, inmate violence, and officer misconduct within prison walls. In the coming years, the demand for e-prison solutions in Asia Pacific, especially in India and SEA countries will surge on the back of governments’ initiatives towards developing digital public infrastructure. Some of the leading vendors profiled in the research study include Axis Communications AB, Cisco Systems Inc., Bosch Security and Safety Systems, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Fujitsu, IBM Corporation, NEC Corporation, Montgomery Technology, Inc., Tyler Technologies Inc., and Thales Group among others.

