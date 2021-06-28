Global Surgical Navigation Systems Market Expected To Reach US$ 1,166.6 Mn By 2027

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Surgical Navigation Systems Market: Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027” the global surgical navigation systems market was valued at US$ 732.0 Mn in 2018 and expected to reach US$ 1,166.6 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

Market Insights

The global surgical navigation systems market shows productive growth during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027. Surgical navigation systems technology support in the treatment of numerous ENT disorders, cardiovascular, neurovascular disorders, stroke and orthopedic surgical procedures. Rising elderly population, advancement in top quality systems, development in minimally invasive surgical procedures along with enhanced techniques are factors driving the market on a global scale. Neurology surgical navigations systems segment holds the major share in the global market in 2018.

New product launches will boost the market growth during the forecast period. In March 2016, OrthAlign, Inc. launched the first handheld navigation device utilized in orthopedic industry, mainly for knee arthroplasty. Additionally, in January 2017, Philips developed and designed the first augmented-reality surgical navigation system with advanced technology to help the surgeons in image-guided open and minimally invasive spine surgery. In Sep 2017, Medtronic plc. launched StealthStation ENT, a new surgical navigation system for ENT surgeries, thus escalating its new product portfolio on a global scale.

High costs of systems along with surgery, lack of professionals, less awareness and less technology expansion in the emerging nations along with unstructured reimbursement are few factors limiting the market growth globally. The market in Europe and Asia Pacific is witnessing steady growth. Additionally, noteworthy utilization of navigation systems for neurosurgery, orthopedic and ENT will further drive the overall demand on a global scale.

Key Market Movements:

Globally, the surgical navigation systems market show productive growth with a CAGR of 6.0% for the period from 2019 to 2027

Based on the application, the ENT navigation systems segment shows productive growth with increasing sales in the end user industry

Increasing number of ambulatory centers and hospitals, availability of advanced technology with enhanced applications, and growing medical expenditure in the emerging nations will further spur revenue growth of the surgical navigation systems market globally

Major players in this vertical are Stryker Corporation, Medtronic plc, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Siemens Healthineers, DePuy Synthes, Fiagon GmbH, Brainlab AG, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., GE Healthcare, Omni Health, Inc. and others

Browse full report at https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/surgical-navigation-systems-market

The Global Surgical Navigation Systems Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2017-2027 Base Year 2018 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Historical Year 2017 Unit USD Million Segmentation By Application (2017–2027; US$ Mn) By End-user Segment (2017–2027; US$ Mn) By Geography Segment (2017–2027; US$ Mn)

*Complete segmentation list is on report page

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the surgical navigation systems market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for surgical navigation systems?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the surgical navigation systems market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global surgical navigation systems market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the surgical navigation systems market worldwide?

About Acute Market Reports

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com