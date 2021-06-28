Global Radiation Dose Management Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 1,349.5 Mn by 2027

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Global Radiation Dose Management Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2019- 2027,” the global radiation dose management market was valued at US$ 179.0 Mn in 2018, and is expected to reach US$ 1,349.5 Mn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 25.8% from 2019 to 2027.

Market Insights

As per the research statistics provided by World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 1 in 6 deaths globally are occurring due to cancer. It is imperative to perform early diagnosis and perform radiation therapy to curb the mortality rate associated with cancer and other chronic ailments. Technological advancement in the radiation dose management software solutions and rampant growth in diagnostic centers worldwide are the major drivers associated with radiation dose management market.

Software solutions are dominating the radiation dose management market. Inherent features such as capability to design robust radiation safety program ensuring negligible side effects in patients exposed to radiation therapy. Efficient collection of clinical data pertaining to patient disease screening increases the demand for software solutions. Services solutions are keen to perform strong owing to the rising public health awareness resulting in early disease diagnosis and significant rise in diagnostic centers globally.

Computed tomography is reigning the modality segment for radiation dose management market. Promising features such as ease of operation and quick turnaround time with precise images increases its popularity over other modalities. It eliminates the occurrence of overlapping structures making the visibility of internal organs apparent and accurate. It helps the surgeon in disease diagnosis and to perform critical surgical procedures. Nuclear medicine scans have garnered tremendous attention in the last decade on account of its ability to understand cellular metabolism in chronic diseases investigating thoroughly the spread of tumor and infections in other parts of human body. It helps in validating the ongoing treatment protocols and recommends any changes if necessary.

North America is spearheading the regional segment for radiation dose management market with a share of 36%. The primary features contributing towards it assertive growth is stringent regulatory norms postulated by USFDA pertaining to patient radiation dose exposure. Rising prevalence of chronic ailment further consolidate the market growth in North America region. Europe is positioned in second place with a market share of 29.5% chiefly due to domicile of key players such as Bayer AG, Sectra AB, Philips Healthcare etc. providing impetus to the market growth of radiation dose management in the region. Asia Pacific presently holds 22% and is ready to project impressive growth in the near future on account of developing healthcare infrastructure and increasing medical tourism.

Medical device manufacturers specializing in radiation dose management solutions are Bayer AG, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Bracco Imaging S.P.A., GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Medsquare, Novarad Corporation, Sectra AB, Pacshealth, LLC. and Qaelum N.V.

Key Market Movements:

Rising public health awareness resulting in early disease diagnosis and medical intervention

Stringent regulatory norms imposed by healthcare agencies pertaining to the safety issues associated with radiation

Technological advancement in the software solution to provide robust radiation safety program and effective collection of patient clinical data

Browse the full report Radiation Dose Management Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027 report at https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/radiation-dose-management-market

The Global Radiation Dose Management Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2017-2027 Base Year 2018 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Historical Year 2017 Unit USD Million Segmentation By Solution (2017–2027; US$ Mn) By Indication (2017–2027; US$ Mn) By Geography Segment (2017–2027; US$ Mn)

*Complete segmentation list is on report page

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the radiation dose management market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for radiation dose management?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the radiation dose management market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global radiation dose management market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the radiation dose management market worldwide?

About Acute Market Reports

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com