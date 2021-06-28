Global Dravet Syndrome Treatment Market is expected to reach US$ 585.6 Mn by 2027

According to the latest report published by Acute Market Reports “Dravet Syndrome Treatment Market – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2019-2027,” the global Dravet syndrome treatment market was valued at USD 209.2 Mn in 2018, and is expected to reach USD 585.6 Mn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 11.7% from 2019 to 2027.

Dravet syndrome is a rare genetic neurological disease which is caused due to refractory epilepsy, behavioral & motor disorder, huge mortality rate, and intellectual disorder. The current treatment options available for Dravet syndrome target specifically the symptomatic relief associated with epileptic seizures. However, recent drug approvals for Dravet syndrome treatment has increased the overall market size and attracted attention of major pharmaceutical companies. In June 2018, Epidiolex (Cannabidiol) from GW Pharmaceuticals was approved by USFDA specifically for Dravet syndrome. Epidiolex was followed by Fintepla (Earlier ZX008) owned by Zogenix is under approval process in the U.S. & Europe, this announcement soared shares of Zogenix by 20.5% in March 2019. Thus, overall target specific drugs are entering in the Dravet syndrome treatment horizon due to which its market growth is expected to spurt from 2019 to 2027.

Stiripentol and cannabidol are expected to drive the Dravet syndrome treatment market throughout the forecast period from 2019 to 2027 due to key market drivers such as increasing demand for exclusive drugs targeting Dravet syndrome, and increasing patient awareness related to complications associated with epileptic seizures. As current treatments for Dravet syndrome apart from stiripentol and cannabidol provide symptomatic relief for disease-modifying treatment of SCN1A related epilepsies but completely failed to correct other gene dysfunctions that give raise to syndrome similar to Dravet.

North America dominated the Dravet syndrome treatment market in 2018 due to key factors such as high awareness related to neurological diseases, increasing demand for exclusively targeting Dravet syndrome, and early adoption of recently approved drugs for Dravet syndrome treatment. According to National Organization of Rare Disorders (NORD), an estimated 1:15,700 individuals in the U.S. get affected with Dravet syndrome, which is around 0.0064% of the population. In addition to that, approximately 80-90% of those individuals, have both an SCN1A mutation and a clinical diagnosis of Dravet syndrome.

The Dravet syndrome treatment market is experiencing exceptional growth and key companies operating in this market are developing target specific drugs for Dravet syndrome treatment. The key market strategies used by companies operating in this market are to increase awareness related to early diagnosis of Dravet syndrome and availability & accessibility of patients to use latest target specific drugs. The pharmaceutical companies present in this market are GW Pharmaceuticals Plc., Ovid Therapeutics, PTC Therapeutics, Inc., Epygenix Therapeutics, Inc., Zogenix, Inc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd, Biocodex S.A., OPKO Health Inc., and Biscayne Neurotherapeutics, Inc. among others.

Increasing awareness related to neurological diseases and developing diagnostic technology is expected to assist the overall growth of Dravet syndrome in the near future

Strong drug pipeline and recent drug launches for Dravet treatment will aid the growth of Dravet syndrome treatment market throughout the forecast period

Stiripentol and cannabidol anticipated to assist the significant growth of Dravet syndrome treatment market throughout the forecast period.

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2017-2027 Base Year 2018 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Historical Year 2017 Unit USD Million Segmentation By Type of Drugs Segment (2017–2027; US$ Mn) By Pipeline Analysis By Geography Segment (2017–2027; US$ Mn)

