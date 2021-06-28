Global Refrigerated Display Cases (RDC) Market To Expand At A CAGR Of 6.5% Between 2019 And 2027

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports, “Refrigerated Display Cases (RDC) Market (by Product Type (Plug-in RDCs & Remote RDCs), by Product Design (Vertical – Front Open, Horizontal – Top Open, and Others (Hybrid, etc.)), by End-use (Food Service Establishments & Retail Establishments), by Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World)) – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Landscape, 2019 -2027”, the global refrigerated display cases market was valued at US$ 11.54 Bn in 2018 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast from 2019 to 2027.

Market Insight

Refrigerated display cases are cabinets installed at food service establishments and by food retailers to store & display chilled or/and frozen food and beverages. Refrigerated display cases help food retailers attract customers through an attractive transparent display of foodstuff. Thus, imminent need for merchandising food products in order to influence the buying behavior of customers and trigger sales is the primary factor driving sales of refrigerated display cases worldwide. In addition, growing frozen foods & beverage market coupled with expanding food supply chain will also have positive impact on the overall demand for refrigerated display cases (RDC). A prominent trend of manufacturers introducing energy efficient refrigerated display units can be observed in the market. This trend is predominant, especially in developed & matured markets like North America and Europe, where stringent energy efficiency/consumption regulations/standards have been enacted by the government. All these factors are contributing towards the expected CAGR (6.5%) for the refrigerated display cases market during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

In terms of demand by geography, Asia Pacific was the largest refrigerated display cases market worldwide. The region offers attractive investment opportunities for manufacturers in wake of budding frozen food & retail industry. Increasing discretionary income, changing lifestyles, and huge base of young population are the factors responsible for driving food retail & food service industry in the region. Consequently, demand for frozen food and beverage has surged over the last few years, convincing retailers to install refrigerated display units on-premise. Some of the leading manufacturers profiled in the research study include United Technologies Corporation – Climate, Daikin Industries Ltd., Metalfrio Solutions S.A., Illinois Tool Works, Inc., Epta S.p.A., Beverage-Air Corporation, Dover Corporation, Inc., Lennox International, Inc. Hussmann International, AHT Cooling Systems GmbH, and Blue Star Ltd among others.

