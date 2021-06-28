Storage Area Network (SAN) Solutions Market to Hit US$ 25.8 Bn in 2027 and Expected to Grow With CAGR of 8.7% across the Forecast Period from 2019 to 2027

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “Storage Area Network (SAN) Solutions Market (by Component Type – Software and Hardware; by Services – Consulting, System Integration and Support & Maintenance; by Server – Hyperscale Server SAN and Enterprise Server SAN; by Technology – Fiber Channel (FC), Fiber Channel over Ethernet (FCoE), InfiniBand and iSCSI Protocol; by Industrial Vertical – BFSI, Retail & E-Commerce, IT & Telecommunication, Energy & Utilities, Government, Education, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Manufacturing and Others) – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027”, the global Storage Area Network (SAN) solutions market set to hit the market value of US$ 25.8 Bn in 2027 and expected to witness significant CAGR of 8.7% throughout the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

Market Insights:

Storage Area Network (SAN) refers to specialized high?speed network of storage devices & switches connected to computer systems. Tremendous amount of data generated by businesses, making storage a strategic investment priority for organizations of all sizes. Organizations are seeking for multiple ways to manage significant surge in volume of data, and make that data available across the enterprise. Such need of organizations is propelling the move of storage into the network. Similarly, increasing management complexity due to large numbers of storage devices and vast amount of data is paving the way for surge in business operational cost. SAN enables to transfer the data through storage devices, share data across several servers, and back-up & restore data efficiently & rapidly. SAN offers several advantages compared to traditional network system such as, flexibility in management, availability, greater efficiency and enhanced security among others.

Overall Storage Area Network (SAN) solutions market is segmented based on component, services, server type, technology and industrial vertical. Software segment is expected to emerge as the fastest growing segment throughout the forecast period. Software component plays vital role in successful deployment of storage area network. Several technology and features, provided by SAN are embedded in software. From volume management to server-less backup, software plays vital role in overall SAN real time application. Number of organizations offer wide variety of software products & solutions that are specifically designed to enhance the performance, data availability and manageability of SANs. North America was the largest market for Storage Area Network (SAN) solutions in 2018, primarily due to early adoption of networking technology across various industrial verticals. However, Asia Pacific have initiated to catch-up with significant pace in SAN solutions market.

Competitive Insights:

Major players in the Storage Area Network (SAN) solutions market include Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P., Datacore Software, EMC Corporation, NexentaStor, SimpliVity, Nutanix, Scale Computing, Citrix Systems, Inc., Hitachi Data Systems Federal, Inc. and StorMagic among others. The Storage Area Network (SAN) solution providers are adopting several strategies to prosper in the fragmented market environment. These key players are aiming on partnership & acquisitions as well as distinguishing their product offerings through unique & clear value propositions to sustain their place in the market. For instance, in June 2017, Hitachi Data Systems Federal, Inc. announced the agreement with Brocade Communication Systems, Inc. With benefit of this agreement Hitachi Data Systems Federal, Inc. expected to gain contracts and assets for Storage Area Network service maintenance.

