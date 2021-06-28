Global Wealth Management Software Market to Grow at 12.3% CAGR between 2019 and 2027

According to a new market report published by Acute Market Reports, “Global Wealth Management Software Market (By Advisory Mode (Human Advisory, Robo-advisory, and Hybrid), By Functionality (Financial Advice Management, Portfolio, Accounting & Trading Management, Performance Management, Risk & Compliance Management, Reporting and Others ), By Deployment Model (On-premise and Cloud), By End-user (Banks, Investment Management Firms, Trading & Exchange Firms, Brokerage Firms, and Others)) – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Landscape, 2019 – 2027”, the global wealth management software market is expected to witness a growth of 12.3% CAGR during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

The global wealth management software market was valued at US$ 2.20 Bn in 2018 and is likely to witness a steady growth, growing at a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027. Wealth management software has been reshaping the investment landscape through the advent of investment advice, financial planning, portfolio optimization and asset allocation. Owing to the advancements in digital technology, traditional engagements amongst advisors and clients are transforming to a greater extent. Rising need for digital tools that can help automating the wealth management processes is expected to drive the overall wealth management software market across the globe during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

The global wealth management software market, based on advisory mode was led by the robo-advisory segment in 2018. Robo-advisors are online financial advisory software platforms that deliver algorithm-based wealth management services. This advisory model eliminates the necessity to use a human financial advisor and provides clients with direct software-based access to the portfolios. Further, based on geography, North America led the wealth management software market in 2018. The growth of this region is mainly attributed to the increasing technological developments and innovation in the wealth management processes. Moreover, the growing number of high-net-worth (HNW) individuals in the region is also driving the demand. Also, the presence of some prominent players including Fidelity National Information Services, Inc., Fiserv, Inc., SEI Investments Company, and SS&C Technologies, Inc. etc. supports the market growth and is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of wealth management software market in the region.

Major players in the wealth management software market include Comarch SA, Dorsum Ltd., Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS), Finantix S.p.A., Fiserv, Inc. Objectway S.p.A., Profile Software, SEI Investments Company, SS&C Technologies, Inc., and Temenos SA among others. The wealth management software providers are adopting some strategies to prosper in the competitive market environment. These leading players are focused on distinguishing their offerings through clear and unique value propositions to endure their place in the market. The players are constantly focusing on upgrading their existing systems for catering the growing expectations of today’s wealth management clients. For instance, in March 2018, SEI Investments Company expanded the technological features of its client dashboard. The company has developed a Cash-Flow Suite within the dashboard for organizing the client’s personal financial information, keeping them financially on track and help them making better wealth management decisions.

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2017-2027 Base Year 2018 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Historical Year 2017 Unit USD Billion Segmentation By Advisory Mode Segment (2017-2027; US$ Bn) By Functionality Segment (2017-2027; US$ Bn) By Deployment Model Segment (2017-2027; US$ Bn) By End-user Segment (2017-2027; US$ Bn) By Geography Segment (2017-2027; US$ Bn)

