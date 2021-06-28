Global Automotive Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market To Expand At A CAGR Of 8.3% Between 2019 And 2027

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports, “Automotive Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market (by Application (Design & Prototype, Development & Integration, Testing, and Body Leasing), by Service Model (On-shore & Off-shore), by Vehicle Type (Internal Combustion Engine Vehicles, Electric Vehicles, and Hybrid Vehicles), by Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World)) – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Landscape, 2018 -2026”, the global automotive engineering services outsourcing market was valued at US$ 43.13 Bn in 2018 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast from 2019 to 2027.

Market Insight

After a period of lull during unstable economic conditions, the automotive industry has regained momentum and is poised to exhibit steady growth in the coming years. The gradual technology shift towards electrification, autonomous driving, and connected services is driving R & D activities and attracting investment in the automotive industry. In 2016-17, the automotive industry worldwide invested over US$ 126 Bn in R & D globally, with Europe leading the spend share (47%). In addition, stringent regulations have put severe strain on small businesses of automotive engineering such as testing, powertrain calibration, and homologation among others. With internal engineering capacity of OEMs inflexible and strained to capacity, outsourcing of R & D activities have become increasingly important medium to execute technology integration in a timely manner, while also managing the workload of internal engineering resources. Many automotive manufacturers worldwide are working in association with engineering service providers for designing, prototyping, developing, and testing new components. For instance, in February last year, Jaguar Land Rover Ltd. joined forces with ALTEN Group for designing & developing new engines. Similar trend can be observed across the industry.

In terms of vehicle type, contribution of engineering services was highest for internal combustion engine vehicles. The trend shall extend and value contribution from internal combustion engine vehicles will remain highest throughout the forecast period. However, engineering services outsourcing for electric vehicles are presumed to increase at superior growth rate. Growing need to limit the dependence on fossil fuels and government support in form of subsidies and incentives will drive the uptake of electric vehicles and along with it the complementary engineering services. In addition, since development process of new electric drives is cost intensive and time consuming, manufacturers prefer outsourcing it to third party sources.

Some of the leading companies profiled in the research study include Onward Technologies Ltd., Alten SA, Altran Technologies Limited, AVL, ESG Elektroniksystem- und Logistik-GmbH, P3 Automotive GmbH, ITK Engineering GmbH, Kistler Instrumente AG, M Plan GmbH, EDAG Engineering GmbH, Bertrandt, and MBtech Group GmbH among others. Although the automotive industry is on steady path of recovery and offering favorable market environment for automotive engineering service providers, their profitability has declined over the last few years in spite of taking over bigger chunks of work from clients. A trend towards increased consolidation/mergers & acquisitions in a bid to build up necessary competences and capacity can be observed in the market.

Browse full report at https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/automotive-engineering-services-outsourcing-eso-market

The Global Automotive Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2017-2027 Base Year 2018 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Historical Year 2017 Unit USD Billion Segmentation By Application Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Service Model Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Vehicle Type Vertical Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Geography Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn)

*Complete segmentation list is on report page

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the automotive engineering services outsourcing eso market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for automotive engineering services outsourcing eso?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the automotive engineering services outsourcing eso market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global automotive engineering services outsourcing eso market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the automotive engineering services outsourcing eso market worldwide?

About Acute Market Reports

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com