Metal and Ceramic Injection Molding Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Development By 2027

The global Metal and Ceramic Injection Molding market is forecasted to reach USD 4.95 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Metal Injection Molding and Ceramic Injection Molding are together known as powder injection molding. The Injection molding technique is used to manufacture products, as it provides benefits, such as high strength, improved surface finish, and the ability to make complex products. Metal and Ceramic Injection Molding imparts a sophisticated production capacity to the conventional molding process. The market is witnessing high demand due to the increasing consumption of complex parts that require high-performance materials and reduced sizes.

The market is experiencing a high demand from various end-use industries, such as automotive, aerospace, electronics, and healthcare. Increasing demand for the market from the firearms industry, especially in the region of North America, is also leading to a surge in the demand of the market. Limitations in the weight and size of the molded parts, along with the high prices of the materials, are expected to hinder the demand for the product.

Key participants include B. Components, Hong Ya Industrial, Abbott Furnace Company, Cypress Industries, G-Mag International, Datumag Inc., Affinity International LLC., Britt Manufacturing Co., Form Technologies Company, and C.N. Innovations Holdings Ltd., among others.

The COVID-19 impact:

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to lockdowns in major countries of the world. This has led to the operations of many industries being halted. Industries that find applications for metal and ceramic injection molding, such as the automotive and electronics industries, are also not operating in the current scenario. This has led to a decline in the demand for the product. Major manufacturers involved in the market have also halted operations currently, which has led to a reduction in the supply. The medical industry is still operating in the current scenario, which has stopped the demand from going down drastically.

It is anticipated that once the COVID-19 pandemic is over and the situation becomes normal, the industries will start operating again, and the demand for the product will rise. Major manufacturers, who have currently halted operations due to the pandemic, are involved in innovations of metal and ceramic injection molding. This would help them capture a larger market share in the future. This will also create a greater overall market size.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global metal and ceramic injection molding market on the basis of product, application, distribution channel, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Iron and Steel

Stainless Steel

Copper

Aluminum

Alumina

Zirconia

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Automotive

Medical

Electronics

Firearms

Defense/Aerospace

General Industrial

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Online Stores

Offline Stores

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

Further key findings from the report suggest

Zirconia is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% in the forecast period. The product provides benefits, such as durability and strength. The product is used in various applications, such as pump seals, oxygen sensors, valves, impellers, precision ball valves, and medical prostheses.

In terms of Applications, Firearms is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% in the forecast period. Usage of metal and ceramic injection molding leads to an increase in the speed of production, along with better features of the product, such as better grips. Also, the product can be customized up to a large range.

The Offline Segment occupied 76.6% of the market share in 2019 owing to the high involvement of the product, where consumers like to physically examine the product before purchasing to make sure that it fits their requirements.

Latin America is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% in the forecast period. The region has significant demand owing to the presence of countries, such as Brazil and Argentina, in the region where electronics and automotive industries drive the consumption of the market. The growth of the medical industry in the region also leads to increased market size in the region…Continued

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Metal And Ceramic Injection Molding Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Metal And Ceramic Injection Molding Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing demand for minimally invasive cosmetic surgery

4.2.2.2. Increasing investments from manufacturers

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Limitation in the weight and size of finished fragments

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis

4.9. Customer Mapping

4.10. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

4.11. Global Recession Influence

Chapter 5. Metal And Ceramic Injection Molding Market By Product Insights & Trends

5.1. Product Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.2. Iron and Steel

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 – 2027 (USD Billion)

5.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2017 – 2027 (USD Billion)

5.3. Stainless Steel

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 – 2027 (USD Billion)

5.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2017 – 2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Copper

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 – 2027 (USD Billion)

5.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2017 – 2027 (USD Billion)

5.5. Aluminum

5.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 – 2027 (USD Billion)

5.5.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2017 – 2027 (USD Billion)

5.6. Alumina

5.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 – 2027 (USD Billion)

5.6.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2017 – 2027 (USD Billion)

5.7. Zirconia

5.7.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 – 2027 (USD Billion)

5.7.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2017 – 2027 (USD Billion)

Continued…

