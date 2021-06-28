Capsule Endoscopy Market Analytical Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Industry Poised for Rapid Growth 2027

Market Size – USD 0.60 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 9.0%, Market Trends – Product launches and healthcare market growth

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Capsule Endoscopy market was valued at USD 0.60 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 1.30 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 9.0 %. The study covers the capsule endoscopy procedure used for the medical examination of various chronic diseases. Endoscopic capsules are available for a variety of endoscopy processes ranging from gastrointestinal tract inspection, respiratory tract inspection, reproductive tract inspection, etc. Modern capsule endoscopy process is disrupting the market by enabled to have a 360-degree view of the medical inspection.

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases, gastrointestinal infections, peptic ulcers, bowel tumors, abdominal bleeding would result in the growth of the capsule endoscopy market globally. Significant focus of healthcare companies on development of modern technology in capsule endoscopy, availability of public as well private funds for research, and favorable regulatory scenario, are some of the key factors propelling market growth in the industry. However, cost associated in the procedure, availability of other medical examination procedures like ultrasound, global supply chain of the associated equipment, are the major hinderances that would affect the growth of the capsule endoscopy market during 2019-2026.

The Capsule Endoscopy market report offers key insights into market scope along with emerging growth opportunities over the forecast period. The report also provides information about the competitive landscape of the global Capsule Endoscopy market. The global Capsule Endoscopy market is fragmented due to presence of numerous key players on a global and regional scale. Key players are focused on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities to expand their product portfolio and gain a robust footing in the market.

Key companies operating in the Capsule Endoscopy Market and profiled in the report are:

Olympus Corporation, RF System Lab, Given Imaging Ltd., Chongqing Jinshan Science & Technology Company, Fujifilm Corporation, Intromedic Co Ltd., CapsoVision Inc.

The report provides a significant assessment of the recent market trends, revenues, segments, and key regions across the globe. The regional analysis covers major geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report analyzes key regions for production and consumption patterns, import/export, market share, revenue contribution, growth rate, and supply and demand ratio for the forecast period 2021-2027. It also discusses the impact of government regulations, macro- and micro-economic factors, and economic growth of the region on overall market growth.

By Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Colonic capsule

Bowel capsule

Esophageal capsule

By Application Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Gastrointestinal tract

Respiratory tract

Female reproductive tract

Ear

Urinary tract

By Component Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Wireless Capsule

Image recorder

Image workstation

By End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Hospital

Clinic

Research centers

Others

Regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

(U.S.A., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Capsule Endoscopy market?

What are key opportunities and growth prospects of the Capsule Endoscopy industry is expected to witness over the forecast period?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

Which region is expected to dominate the market growth over the forecast period?

Which segments are expected to register lucrative growth over the forecast period?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

