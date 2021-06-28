Security Inspection Market Trends, Key Players, DROT, Analysis & Forecast Till 2027

The global security inspection market is expected to reach a market size of USD 11.23 Billion by 2027 and register a high CAGR during the forecast period, according to a latest report by Reports and Data. Security inspection market revenue growth is driven steadily by high demand for security checks of bags, vehicles, persons, and other articles at airports and railways. Security checks are necessary at secured areas to prohibit smuggling or movement of illegal substances and items.

Technological advancements and development of advanced x-rays, electromagnetic detectors, explosive trace detectors, and others are contributing to growth of the global market. Various countries have increased spending on security equipment and enhancing their security inspection across different verticals, which are primary factors driving growth for the market. Increasing security measures and systems is expected to continue to contribute to growth of the market.

Some of the players profiled in the report are:

Leidos

Rohde & Schwarz

Smiths Group plc

Unival Group GmBH

Analogic Corporation

Brucker

Astrophysics Inc.

Nuctech Company Limited

Rapiscan Systems

and Braun & Co. Limited

The Security Inspection Market is segmented as follows:

Market Segmentation by Regions:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Checkpoint screening systems

Personnel screening systems

Liquid and radioactive substance monitors

Vehicle inspection systems

Cargo and baggage inspection systems

Explosives & drugs trace detection systems

Others

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Portable

Fixed

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Border security

Aviation

Critical infrastructure protection

Correctional facilities and law enforcement

Commercial security

Others

Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Maintenance and repair services

Security consulting services

Security training services

Installation and integration services

Support services

To know more about the report, visit: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/security-inspection-market

