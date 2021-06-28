Industrial Alcohol Market Size, Regional Trends and Opportunities, Revenue Analysis, For 2020–2026

Demand of organic solvent, high investment in research & development in the alcohol industry, usage of isopropyl market.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Industrial Alcohol Market was valued at USD 118.9 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 241.2 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 9.3%. Rising demand for organic solvents due to dynamic properties, including high octane number and flammability characteristics, will lead to an increase in demand for industrial alcohol in the transportation sector. It is a cleaner-burning fuel that is combined with gasoline and diesel fuels to decrease fuel consumption and emissions. The booming demand for industrial alcohol in various industries owing to its solubility, antimicrobial action, high octane number. These factors are boosting the requirement for the industrial alcohol market in the international market.

Isopropyl alcohol market is also anticipated to develop owing to its wide variety of applications in diverse industries. However, oversupply exists in the isopropyl alcohol market. This may become a significant market restraint during the forecast period. By application, the isopropyl alcohol market can be classified into a solvent, cleaning agent, coating solvent, and others. Isopropyl alcohol dissolves various types of non-polar compounds. It also evaporates immediately and leaves negligible oil spots compared to ethanol. It is comparatively non-toxic compared to other solvents. Thus, isopropyl alcohol is used broadly as a catalyst and cleaning fluid, specifically for dissolving oils.

North America’s chemical industry is witnessing the rising production of industrial solvents from agricultural wastes and algae in countries, including the U.S. and Canada. The U.S is one of the top ethanol producers representing more than 50 percent of the global production followed by Brazil. Acquisition of Shell Argentina by Raizen Energia (Brazil) in 2018, this acquisition will counter issues like general economic, political, demographic, and fluctuating business conditions in Brazil. Next, competitive developments in the ethanol and sugar industries can take place, and Raizen Energia can effectively implement capital expenditure plans; the firm can be highly responsive to the changes in customer demand in Brazil segment, and government interventions will be reduced over time. Argentina is one of the largest and most attractive economies. The well-developed oil & gas industry with a healthy competitive environment will benefit Raizen Energia in the coming years.

The APAC segment is also expected to emerge as assuring markets for industrial alcohol. The availability of feedstock, such as corn coupled with increasing consumer awareness regarding carbon emissions and environmental conservation, is expected to drive the growth of the Asia Pacific industrial alcohol market. Stringent regulations implemented by the government, efficient logistic facilities as well as advancements in technology are other factors expected to boost the market in this region. In the last few years, more than 90 percent of the gasoline sold in the global market is blended with ethanol — extensive use of industrial alcohols in various industries. Additionally, expanding the use of methanol and isopropanol in personal care range, automobile and pharmaceutical applications are driving the growth of the global industrial alcohol market.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Isopropyl alcohol finds use among physicians, who rub the poisonous substance onto surfaces, tools and human bodies for its cooling and disinfecting properties. Isopropyl alcohol also is found in cosmetics, including lotions

Methyl alcohol primarily finds use as an industrial solvent. For example, paint remover and photocopier developers make use of it

Ethanol is a common ingredient in many cosmetics and beauty products. It acts as an astringent to help clean skin, in lotions as a preservative and to help ensure that lotion ingredients do not separate, and in hairsprays to help the spray adhere to hair

More than 97 percent of U.S. and other developed countries produce gasoline which contains ethanol, typically in a mixture called E10, made up of 10 percent ethanol and 90 percent gasoline, to oxygenate the fuel and reduce air pollution

Asia-Pacific regional segment of the Industrial Alcohol market is expected to remain highest growing segment during 2019-2026, at a CAGR of 10.8%, owing to increasing demand for healthy food and health consciousness in the region

Some of the key market players are Cargill (US), Raizen Energia (Brazil), Green Plains Inc. (US), Cristalco (France), MGP Ingredients (US), The Andersons Inc. (US), Sigma Aldrich (US), Grain Processing Corporation (US), Greenfield Specialty Alcohols (Canada), and Flint Hills Resources (US)

Segments covered in the report:

This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Industrial Alcohol market on the basis of type, application and region:

On the basis of type, the industrial alcohol market has been segmented as follows:

Ethyl alcohol

Methyl alcohol

Isopropyl alcohol

Isobutyl alcohol

Others (sorbitol and maltitol)

On the basis of application, the industrial alcohol market has been segmented as follows:

Personal care products

Pharmaceuticals

Fuels

Food ingredients (excluding beverages)

Chemical intermediates & solvents

Others (home care products and reagents)

On the basis of source, the industrial alcohol market has been segmented as follows:

Sugar & molasses

Corn

Grains (excluding corn)

Fossil fuels

Others (whey, cellulosic materials, and algae)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026, and Volume Metric Tons-2026)

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America



