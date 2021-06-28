Polyols Market Size, Demand, Revenue Analysis, PEST, Region & Country Forecast, 2021–2027

The global polyols market is forecast to reach USD 38.96 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Polyols can be defined as a type of liquid phase synthesis, which uses multivalent alcohols at high temperatures, at the optimum point of its boiling level. The simplest representative in this organic compound is Ethylene glycol (EG). From EG, it continuous up to polyethylene glycol (PEG). It comprises more than 2000 ethylene groups, having a molecular weight of approximately 100,000 g/mol. The compound is usually used for nanostructured material’s synthesis. It can be classified into polyester polyols and polyether polyols. Polyether polyols are most commonly used. It also finds use for flexible applications, which uses raw materials comprising of limited numbers of hydroxyl groups. Thus, a diverse arena of applications of this compound is supporting the growth of the market. It is mentionable here that the growing availability of compounds and chemicals from biomass is opening new opportunities for the development of bio based polyols that can be incorporated in foam formulation. Biomass derived polyols are gaining increasing popularity because of government regulations and legislations that focuses on reducing carbon footprints. In context to region, North America can be seen to occupy a prominent market share. The market share held by this region is resultant of a well-established automotive industry and expanding packaging & transportation sectors.

Leading Companies operating in the Global Polyols Market:

BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Huntsman International LLC, Covestro AG, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Lanxess AG, Tosoh Corporation, COIM, PCC SE, and Emery Oleochemicals.

The Global Polyols Market is witnessing a tremendous growth owing to the rapidly rising demands, a surge in industrialization, consumer awareness, emerging industries, and technological advancements. The industry has reported exponential revenue growth and sales volume. Factors driving the growth of the market are anticipated to boost the market size and boost the growth of the market throughout the forecast period.

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Polyester Polyols

Polyether Polyols

Resources Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Non-renewable resources

Renewable resources

End-User Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Packaging

Automotive

Construction

Transportation

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Flexible foam

Rigid foam

Adhesive & sealants

Coatings

Elastomers

Others

Market Segmentation by key geographical regions:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (U.A.E., Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Key Polyols market segments

1.3 Major players

1.4 Market analysis by product

1.5 Market analysis by application

1.6 Report timeline

Chapter 2. Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Polyols market size

2.2 Latest Polyols market trends

2.3 Key growth trends

Chapter 3. Competitive Landscape

3.1 Global Polyols market key players

3.2 Global Polyols size by manufacturers

3.3 Products of major players

3.4 Entry barriers in the Polyols market

3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic alliances

Continue…..

