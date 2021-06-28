Paraffin Wax Market Trends, Revenue, Major Players, Share Analysis & Forecast Till 2027

The global paraffin wax market is expected to reach USD 7.72 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Paraffin wax has widespread application in the making of functional candle, owing to its several benefits such as ease of dyeing with all types of candle dyes, and compatibility with all types of fragrance oils and additives used in making of candles. Also, it is very economical in comparison to other kinds of waxes to manufacture candles.

Paraffin wax finds application in the cosmetic industry for application on the hands and feet. It is a natural emollient effect that aids in making skin soft and supple. On application to the skin, it imparts moisture and carries on to improve the moisture levels of the skin post completion of the treatment. Moreover, it helps to exfoliate skin and open pores, thereby giving a smoother and fresher appearance to the skin.

Combinations of paraffin and micro waxes find usage in the rubber industry to avert cracking of the rubber; the blend of wax moves to the surface of the rubber product and forms a protective layer. Also, this layer acts as a release agent, assisting the product separate from its mold.

Additionally, paraffin wax may be implemented in pain-relieving therapies in the hands and legs of people with rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, and fibromyalgia, among other joint mobility issues. It functions as a form of heat therapy and may help increase blood flow, relax muscles, and reduce stiffness of joints. It is also helpful in the reduction of muscle spasms and inflammation along with treatment of sprains.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are:

ExxonMobil, Sinopec, PetroChina Company Limited, Sasol, The International Group, Honeywell, Nippon Seiro Company Limited, Petrobras, Repsol, and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., among others.

The competitive scenario segment of the report focuses on company overview, total revenue, market potential, market share, growth rate, global presence, estimated revenue, products and services offered, and business strategies adopted. Significant players operating in the global Paraffin Wax market are evaluated by considering market share, growth rate, revenue share, and product markets. The report focuses on a detailed explanation of competition, market growth size, margins, market shares, revenue estimation, business strategies and opportunities, mergers and acquisitions, sales, industry insights, and key factors.

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Fully-Refined Paraffin Wax

Semi-Refined Paraffin Wax

Others

Availability Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Liquid Paraffin Wax

Solid Paraffin Wax

Applications Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Candle

Packaging

Board Sizing

Rubber

Hot Melts

Cosmetics

Others

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

To summarize, the report titled ‘Global Paraffin Wax Market’ provides a detailed report of the market by extensive research about the companies involved, current market status, drivers and constraints, and current and future COVID-19 oriented scenario. The study explores the historical years to provide insights into market estimation and fruitful opportunities for key players and new ventures.

Key insights presented in the report:

Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, application, and market scope of global Paraffin Wax market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of key players, including company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers.

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight into recent trends and opportunities

The report covers macro and micro-economic factors that are anticipated to affect market growth and dynamics. Along with this, the report also offers insights into the social, political, economic, and legal aspects that are anticipated to influence the growth of the market. Moreover, the report provides a thorough analysis of the size in terms of value and volume and offers an accurate forecast of the market growth and expansion.

Thank you for reading our report. For customization inquiry or further information, please connect with us, and we will ensure you get the report that meets your requirements.

