Food & Beverage Metal Cans Market Trends, Revenue, Major Players, Share Analysis & Forecast Till 2026

100% recyclable without the loss of its quality and sturdiness, distinct features, the high recyclability of metal cans, rise in consumer awareness concerning the application of non-carcinogenic materials in packaging, are the major drivers in the food & beverage metal cans industry.

Market Size – USD 56.3 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 4.0%, Market Trend-Saturated markets to result in sluggish demand for cans

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the food & beverage metal cans market were valued at USD 56.3 Billion in 2018 and are expected to reach USD 70.1 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 4.0%. The growing demand for packaged food commodities across the globe has given the global market the required push over the past few years due to the shift to the changing hectic lifestyles and requirement of go-to meals with convenient food packaging are the main factors driving food & beverage metal cans market. The global food and beverage metal can market witnessing a remarkable growth rate over the past few years due to the soaring packaging industry. The packaging industry extensively uses metal cans for food and beverages and due to their environment-friendly nature. The rising demand for packaged food items worldwide has given the global a significant impetus over the past few years. Metal cans are being utilized in packaging canned food items, pet food items, beverages, and others. Metal cans for packaging as they fall under the safety regulations and hygiene standards of the food and beverage packaging industry. Recycling attributes of metals and increased protection and safety of products is expected to be one of the chief driving factors for the food & beverage metal cans market growth.

Get sample copy of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2483

The key players in the food & beverage metal cans market are Crown Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), Ball Corporation (U.S.), Silgan Holdings Inc. (U.S.), Ardagh Group (Luxembourg), and CAN-PACK S.A. (Poland). Other players include Kian Joo Group (Malaysia), CPMC Holdings Limited (China), Kingcan Holdings Limited (China), Tetra Laval International S.A. (Switzerland), and HUBER Packaging Group GmbH (Germany).

Further key findings from the report suggest

Tin-plated steel is broadly used beverage metal cans for packaging of alcoholic beverages, carbonated soft drinks (CSD, herbal teas and coffees, and fruits & vegetable juices.

Food metal cans of food & beverage metal cans market were one of the most consumed products, accounting for 18.2% of market share in 2018. Metal cans offer advantages, including long-term preservation and high-temperature sterilization for food packaging. Nevertheless, the corrosion effect associated with tin when in contact with acidic fruits and foods is predictable to restrict food metal cans industry growth in the near future.

The Asia Pacific is experiencing rapid growth in food & beverage metal cans market over the forecast timeline with a CAGR of about 4.5%. Snowballing disposable income, availability of an extensive range of beer at variable costs, and influence of western culture is predictable to increase beer demand in Asia. Furthermore, rising beer consumption by the younger population is likely to be one of the primary factors contributing to the rise in beer consumption in the region which is ultimately favoring food & beverage metal cans market

Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2483

Segments covered in the report:

This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the food & beverage metal cans market on the basis of type, material, application and region:

On the basis of type, (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026, Volume, Million Units)

2-piece cans

3-piece cans

On the basis of material, (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026, Volume, Million Units)

Aluminum cans

Steel cans

On the basis of application, (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026, Volume, Million Units)

Food Fruits & vegetables Convenience food Pet food Meat & seafood Other food products

Beverages Alcoholic beverages Carbonated soft drinks Sports & energy drinks Other beverages



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026, Volume, Million Units)

North America U.S Canada

Europe Germany France UK Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil



Browse full report here @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/food-and-beverage-metal-cans-market

Key Points Covered in the Report:

Comprehensive analysis of latest and emerging trends influencing the growth of the market

SWOT analysis of each major market player along with in-depth analysis of major market players with detailed portfolio of their products, production capacity, revenue estimation, and gross margin

Market concentration, production and consumption ratio, demand & supply analysis, and import/export

Strategic recommendations to the new entrants as well as established companies to make beneficial business decisions

Thank you for reading this article. You can also get chapter-wise sections or region-wise report coverage for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com/

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]