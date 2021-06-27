Hard Surface Disinfectants Market Expected To Reach US$ 1,430.9 Mn By 2026

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Hard Surface Disinfectants Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2026,” the global hard surface disinfectants market was valued at US$ 594.9 Mn in 2017 and expected to reach US$ 1,430.9 Bn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

Environmental disinfection in healthcare and life-science settings have always occupied a prominent position. However, the development of resistant bacteria, viruses and other pathogens has triggered the need for more potent and broad spectrum hard surface disinfectants. The efficacy of disinfectants depends on several factors such as the need of environment, nature of microorganisms to be eliminated, formulation type, contact time, etc. Perpetual growth in incidence of healthcare-associated infections is the prime factor facilitating the growing demand for hard surface disinfectants, therefore driving the market growth.

Based on product types, the global hard surface disinfectants market is categorized into quaternary ammonium compounds, phenolics, bleach-sodium hypochlorite, accelerated hydrogen peroxide, botanicals, silver dihydrogen citrate, idophors and chlorine compounds. Among these, quaternary ammonium compounds are the largest revenue generating segment. These substances have wide adaptability on various surfaces, have broad-spectrum of action, and are biodegradable in nature. These factors support the large consumption of quaternary ammonium compounds. Bleach-sodium hypochlorite segment will exhibit the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. Based on formulations, liquid hard surface disinfectants is the largest segment. Flexibility and ease of use, and competitive prices are the key factors supporting the dominance of this segment. Among the application areas, hospitals hold the dominant position in the global market. Higher numbers of hospitals as against other clinical settings, and greater incidence of disinfection programs for prevention of infections are the key driving factors to hospitals segment.

Geographically, North America is the largest regional market for hard surface disinfectants. High patient footfall, better awareness and stringent regulatory and validation policies contribute to the dominance position of North America market on the global front. Additionally, Asia Pacific will witness the fastest market growth during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. Rapid expansion of healthcare infrastructure is the prime factor driving the growth of Asia Pacific market. The demand for liquid disinfectants is the highest in the region, due to its fair affordability and ease of use.

Key Market Movements:

• Consistent growth in incidence of healthcare-associated infections

• Favorable government policies and validation programs for approval of disinfectants

• Growing need for broad-spectrum disinfectant agents with proven safety profile for users and less action time

• Lack of adherence to recommended methods by cleaning staff

• Growing awareness in Asia Pacific, rapidly proliferation of healthcare infrastructure along with growing medical tourism in the region contributing to growing demand for disinfectants

• Rapid growth of generic drug manufacturing and life-science outsourcing in emerging markets of Latin America and Asia Pacific

• Burgeoning demand for sprays and wipes for small surfaces and workstations

