Global Electrophoresis Equipment And Supplies Market Expected To Reach US$ 2,554.4 Mn By 2026

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Electrophoresis Equipment and Supplies Market Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2018–2026” the electrophoresis equipment and supplies market was valued at US$ 1,729.2 Mn in 2017 and projected to reach US$ 2,554.4 Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

The electrophoresis equipment and supplies market is likely to exhibit a noticeable CAGR during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. Electrophoresis is a technique mostly used in the lab to separate charged particles or molecules such as deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA), based on the size. Electrophoresis detects and quantifies minute traces of a broad-range of biomolecules in a mixture including nucleic acids, proteins, carbohydrates, and amino acids. The technique separates DNA fragments and other macromolecules especially proteins & nucleic acids such as ribonucleic acid (RNA), and widely used by life science laboratories for protein analysis & separation. Variables of the market are globally rising prevalence of cancer, genetic disorders, and infectious diseases, increasing research activities coupled with funding in the proteomics and genomics fields, surging number of industry-academic research institutes partnerships, and growing focus on next-generation sequencing (NGS) research activities. A paradigm shift from genomics to proteomics is more beneficial as the proteins are the functional molecules in cells and represent actual conditions, thereby finding rising applications in cancer research. Novel technologies enable the comprehensive analysis of genomes, proteomes, and transcriptomes in health & disease are assisting the cancer research activities.

Major players in this space are Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; GE Healthcare; Agilent Technologies, Inc.; Beckman Coulter, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Danaher Corporation); PerkinElmer Inc.; Shimadzu Corporation; Merck KGaA; QIAGEN; and Helena Laboratories. Improved technology, advanced solutions, wide-ranging product portfolio, and well-organized post-sales services are the factors supporting the dominance of these market players. A gradual rise in the number of new market entrants are making the environment highly competitive and the competitive rivalry at a higher level. Two-dimensional gel electrophoresis (2DE) is widely used in biomarker discovery for proteome fractionation and separation in biological samples, thus nurturing the market growth.

Key Market Movements:

• Globally, the electrophoresis equipment and supplies market will witness a considerable growth at a CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

• Capillary electrophoresis technique is on the rise due to the growth in hyphenated technology, which in turn increasing the adoption of capillary electrophoresis–mass spectrometry (CE-MS). Researchers often use this technique owing to its higher efficiency & resolution, minimum sample & solvent requirements, and on-line detection principle.

• The research & diagnostics segment held the lion’s share of the market in 2017 due to growing applications of electrophoresis in drug discovery, mounting technological advancements such as automated electrophoresis systems and microchip-based CE diagnostics.

• North America would lead the market throughout the forecast period. This is owing to the presence of key market participants & developed healthcare infrastructure, increasing focus of stakeholders on research projects involving proteins, genes, and biomolecules (nucleic acids, carbohydrates, and amino acids), and rising research activities pertaining to genomics and proteomics in the U.S. and Canada.

• Asia Pacific is likely to witness comparatively higher market growth rate from 2018 to 2026 due to the presence of robust healthcare research infrastructure & raw materials and reagents manufacturers. Additionally, patent expiries of several drugs are triggering pharmaceutical manufacturers to discover & develop novel or innovative drugs are expected to support the market growth.

The Global Electrophoresis Equipment And Supplies Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2016-2026 Base Year 2017 Forecast Period 2018-2026 Historical Year 2016 Unit USD Million Segmentation Product Segment (2016–2026; US$ Mn) Application Segment (2016–2026; US$ Mn) Geography Segment (2016–2026; US$ Mn)

*Complete segmentation list is on report page

