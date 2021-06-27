Data Analytics To Play A Crucial Role In Growth Of Oil & Gas Companies In Coming Years

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “Oil & Gas Analytics Software Market (Operations – Upstream (Exploration and Drilling Analytics, Production Planning & Forecasting Analytics, Field Surveillance and Monitoring Analytics, Equipment Maintenance Management Analytics, Workforce Management Analytics and Asset Performance Analytics), Midstream (Fleet Analytics, Pipeline SCADA Analytics and Storage Optimization Analytics), Downstream (Pricing Analytics, Commodity Trading Analytics, Refining Analytics and Demand Forecasting Analytics); Deployment Type – On-premise and Hosted) – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2026”, the global oil & gas analytics software market was valued at US$ 2.34 Bn in 2017 and will be growing at a CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

The oil & gas analytics software market expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.5% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. The size of the market stood at stood at US$ 2.34 Bn in 2017. Increasing focus on the part of oil & gas companies to focus on data analytics in order to generate growth is one of the most prominent factors aiding the oil & gas analytics software market growth. In recent years, a growing number of oil & gas companies are implementing analytics with an aim to increase revenue. The advent of big data has further complimented the oil & gas analytics software market growth. Oil & gas companies generate a humungous amount of data and over the years with improvements in the process of data collection, has enabled these companies to efficiently utilize data and improve the business processes. The fact that implementation of data analytics helps oil & gas companies to reduce costs is further bolstering its adoption in companies. Moreover, with real-time analytics gaining in prominence and data continuing to offers significant growth opportunities, the oil & gas analytics software market expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. However, data privacy and ownership concerns remain major market growth inhibitors. Further, the need for companies to comply with legal and regulatory regulations expected to be another major challenge influencing the market growth negatively.

Browse the full report at https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/oil-and-gas-analytics-software-market

North America stood as the largest market for oil & gas analytics software in 2017 and expected to remain a lucrative market for investment during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. The region held a share of more than 35% of the overall market value. Increasing exploration and production activities in the region has been an important factor contributing to the oil & gas analytics software market growth in North America. In recent years, exploration and production of unconventional oil and shale gas in the region has been on the high, a factor positively influencing the oil & gas analytics software market growth.

Some of the major players operating in the oil & gas analytics software market include Hitachi, Hewlett-Packard, IBM, Oracle, Northwest Analytics, SAS Institute, SAP AG, Tibco Software, Teradata and Cisco Systems among others.

The Global Oil & Gas Analytics Software Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2016-2026 Base Year 2017 Forecast Period 2018-2026 Historical Year 2016 Unit USD Billion Segmentation Operations (2016–2026; US$ Bn) Geography Segment (2016–2026; US$ Bn)

*Complete segmentation list is on report page

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the oil and gas analytics software market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for oil and gas analytics software?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the oil and gas analytics software market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global oil and gas analytics software market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the oil and gas analytics software market worldwide?

About Acute Market Reports

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com