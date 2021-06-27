Global Cosmetic Implants Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 15,670.5 Mn By 2026

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Global Cosmetic Implants Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2026,” the global cosmetic implants market was valued at US$ 7,971.2 Mn in 2017, and is expected to reach US$ 15,670.5 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

Cosmetic implants are medical devices which are implanted in the human body through minimal invasive surgical procedures either to improve aesthetic appearance or replace a damaged body part. Technological advancement in the raw materials employed for reconstructive surgical procedures such as breast implant, dental implant and facial implants are driving the cosmetic implants market growth worldwide. 3D printing has been employed by surgeons to perform facial implants resulting in excellent facial aesthetics. The limitation associated with cosmetic implants market growth are high treatment cost, risk of implant malfunction and low reimbursement policies.

Polymers are the largest segment by raw material in the cosmetic implants market. The key factors responsible for the dominance of polymers are its high durability and ability to be folded in different size and shapes favoring minimally invasive reconstructive surgeries worldwide. Biological materials are being widely used due to its excellent biocompatible and non-biodegradable properties.

Dental implants are currently dominating the cosmetic implants application segment on account of key factors such as rising prevalence of dental deformities throughout the globe. Ceramic implants are preferred over metal implants due to excellent aesthetic look. Breast augmentation and breast lifts are gaining immense popularity in the Caucasian and Mongoloid population due to the craving for enhanced physical appearance. Buttock and calf implants have garnered attention over the last decade on account of changing lifestyle and latest fashion trend adopted by women throughout the globe.

According to American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) in 2016, 17.5 million cosmetic surgeries were performed in the United States. North America currently holds the largest market share in the global cosmetic implants market on account of the increasing demand for surgical procedures such as breast augmentation and facial surgeries. Domicile of key players also augment the positive market growth of cosmetic implants in North America. In Europe the rise in dental deformities has resulted in tremendous demand for maxillofacial surgeries causing a positive traction for dental implants market. Asia Pacific will be highlighting steady growth during the forecast period owing to the rising number of traumatic accidents requiring cosmetic surgery. Rise in per capita income has caused a positive spiraling effect on the cosmetic implants market growth in Asia Pacific region.

Manufacturers providing cosmetic implants are AART, Inc., DENTSPLY International, Inc., Allergan, Inc., GC Aesthetics, Institut Straumann AG, Implantech Associates, Inc., 3M Healthcare, Zimmer Holdings, Inc., Sientra, Inc. and Nobel Biocare Holding AG.

Key Market Movements:

• Increasing demand for minimally invasive cosmetic implants surgery

• Technological advancement in the raw materials such as polymers and biological materials used as implants

• Supportive regulatory environment resulting in positive traction for the cosmetic implants market growth

