Global Portable Gas Detection Equipment Market To Expand At A 5.3% CAGR Between 2018 And 2026

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports, “Global Portable Gas Detection Equipment Market (by Characteristic (Multi-gas Detectors and Single-gas Detectors), by End-use Vertical (Industrial (Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Energy & Mining, Utilities, and Others (Automotive, Marine, etc.)), Residential, Government & Public Safety, and Commercial), by Product Type (Wearable Gas Detectors and Non-wearable Gas Detectors), by Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World)) – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Landscape, 2018 -2026”, the global portable gas detection equipment market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

Portable gas detectors are Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) designed to ensure personnel safety from gas hazards and allow mobile testing of locations, thereby permitting operator/personnel to enter an area beyond the detection perimeter of fixed gas detectors. Majority of sites worldwide generally employ a mix of both portable and fix gas detection equipment. However, portable gas detectors remain the preferred variants, especially at sites where deployment of fixed gas detection equipment is impractical and cost-prohibitive considering the requirement of detecting leakage or presence of gases in a confined spaces. Regulatory compliance and changing legislations coupled with evolving insurance pre-requisites are driving the uptake of portable gas detection equipment across different industry verticals including oil & gas, energy & mining, power generation, automotive, and marine among others. While the deployment of portable gas detectors was primarily confined to the aforementioned industry verticals, with advancements in technology, the demand for portable gas detectors is expected to upsurge in residential and commercial spaces during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. Need for safety from gas hazards at workplace remains the primary factor driving market growth across different end-use segments.

Browse the full report at https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/portable-gas-detection-equipment-market

In addition, continual advancements in low-power LED photometric infrared technology for detecting hydrocarbon gases has made gas detection safer and more reliable over the last few years. Progressions in infrared Lower Explosive Limit sensor technology have triggered the introduction of multi-gas detectors that can operate for around 2 years without any need for charging. Over the last few years, the demand for portable gas detectors, especially those integrated with infrared technology has witnessed an upsurge owing to their superior capability to detect combustible gases, carbon monoxide, hydrogen sulfide, and other toxic gases.

Competitive Insights:

Some of the leading manufacturers profiled in the study include Honeywell Analytics, RAE Systems Inc, Mine Safety Appliances (MSA) Company, Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Industrial Scientific Corporation, Sensidyne LP, GE Measurement & Control Solutions, Siemens AG, Detcon Inc., Crowcon Detection Instruments, Ltd., Airtest Technologies Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. among others. Focus on developing compact, lightweight, low maintenance, fully configurable and serviceable single and multi-gas detectors is one of the prevalent strategies adopted by manufacturers worldwide.

Key Trends:

• Stringent government mandates and legislations to govern market demand

• Growing demand for portable natural gas detectors in residential and ultrasonic gas detectors in industrial applications

The Global Portable Gas Detection Equipment Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2016-2026 Base Year 2017 Forecast Period 2018-2026 Historical Year 2016 Unit USD Billion Segmentation Characteristic Segment (2016–2026; US$ Bn) Product Type Segment (2016–2026; US$ Bn) End-use Segment (2016–2026; US$ Bn) Geography Segment (2016–2026; US$ Bn)

*Complete segmentation list is on report page

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the portable gas detection equipment market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for portable gas detection equipment?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the portable gas detection equipment market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global portable gas detection equipment market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the portable gas detection equipment market worldwide?

About Acute Market Reports

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com