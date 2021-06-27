Global Vein Illuminator Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 403.4 Mn By 2026

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Global Vein Illuminator Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2026,” the global vein illuminator market was valued at US$ 32.9 Mn in 2017, and is expected to reach US$ 403.4 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 32.7% from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

Thrombophlebitis is defined as veins that are red, inflamed and painful. Superficial thrombophlebitis is a condition in which there is a blood clot just beneath the skin surface manifested by swelling and inflammation. Deep vein thrombosis can be fatal as the blood clot can travel to the lungs and cause pulmonary embolism. Medical device manufacturers are striving to develop state of the art vein illuminators to overcome such shortcomings caused due to inaccurate venipuncture. VeinViewer Vision2 (Christie Medical Holdings, Inc.) helps clinicians to view peripheral veins and achieve pre-access, during-access and post-access during venipuncture in geriatric patients. AccuVein has developed a portable, rechargeable, hand-held vein illuminator that finds prominence in neonatal or pediatric intensive care units (ICU).

Infrared technology is dominating the vein illuminator market due to its increasing popularity among physicians using hand held vein illuminating devices. Near infrared technology has been useful in achieving accurate venipuncture in patients receiving chemotherapy and intravenous drug infusion thereby limiting the chances of superficial vein thrombosis and deep vein thrombophlebitis. Ultrasound vein illuminating devices employ the sound waves for generating vein images and it is popular in detecting vascular malformation in narrow vessels.

Intravenous access is currently leading the application segment on account of key parameters such as rising demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures involving intravenous access. Chemotherapy, blood sampling etc. are the other applications of venous access that has a positive impact on the vein illuminator market growth. Blood draw is gaining tremendous importance on account of factors such as growing pathology clinics using blood samples for disease diagnosis. Vein illuminators assist nurses and physicians to perform accurate venipuncture and blood draw procedure in geriatric and obese patients where determination of vascular position is a tedious task.

As per the latest statistics provided by Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) 2016 report, approximately 900,000 U.S. citizens are suffering with thrombophlebitis with a prevalence rate of 1 to 2 per 1000 people. North America currently dominates the vein illuminator market on account of rising prevalence of thrombophlebitis in geriatric and obese population. Excellent treatment guidelines and rising demand for technically innovative products drive the vein illuminator market in Europe. In Asia Pacific the vein illuminator market is determined by the rising patient population receiving intravenous drug infusion treatment and competitive scenario created by the emergence of local players manufacturing low cost vein illuminating devices.

The key players active in the vein illuminators market are Accuvein, Inc., BLZ Technology, Inc., Cambridge Medical Private Ltd., Christie Medical Holdings, Inc., C.R.Bard, Inc., Infrared Imaging Systems, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Translite, LLC, Venoscope, LLC and Vuetek Scientific, LLC.

Key Market Movements:

Increasing number of geriatric and obese patients with different skin tones

Technological advancement in the hand held vein illuminators with excellent optics, contrast and resolution

Supportive regulatory environment resulting in positive traction for the vein illuminator market

The Global Vein Illuminator Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2016-2026 Base Year 2017 Forecast Period 2018-2026 Historical Year 2016 Unit USD Million Segmentation By Technology (2016–2026; US$ Mn) By Application (2016–2026; US$ Mn) Geography Segment (2016–2026; US$ Mn)

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the vein illuminator market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for vein illuminator?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the vein illuminator market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global vein illuminator market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the vein illuminator market worldwide?

