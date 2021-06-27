Global Oats Market Projected To Grow With A CAGR Of 4.2 % By Value From 2018 To 2026

According to the latest report published by Acute Market Reports “Global Oats Market – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2018-2026,” the global oats market accounted for US$ 6.88 Bn in 2017, expanding at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

The global oats accounted for US$ 6.88 Bn in 2017 growing with a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. Oats are basically defined as cereal crop or its grains that are mainly used for feeding animals and are also used for making biscuits or a food called porridge. Oats represent a major food source and is considered a staple food in various countries across the globe. The major oats producing countries are Canada, Russia, Poland, Australia, Sweden, Finland, the U.S, Germany, United Kingdom and Spain among others. Oats are grown in moderate climates due to their greater tolerance to rain and requisite of low heat compared to other cereal types. These plant crops are planted in spring (for early autumn harvest) and autumn (for late summer harvest).

Growing awareness regarding the health benefits of oats in food and feed is one of the primary factor expected to drive the global market. Oats are one of the few breakfast cereals that contains no added sugar and hence are low in sodium. Consumption of oats aims to reduce blood pressure in humans and also facilitates weight management. Oats are also rich in beta-glucan soluble fibers. Presence of beta-glucan in oats helps to reduce blood cholesterol levels and glycemic response to food. Oats are also the only grains that provides avenanthramides which is an antioxidant-like substance. Avenanthramides have anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and antihistamine properties that basically aims to reduce the risk of diseases associated with inflammation followed by heart disease. Oats also provides natural source of energy in the form of starchy carbohydrates and enhances mental performance. Oats are also eaten as whole grains and are rich in dietary fibers, essential minerals & vitamins and other bioactive substances. Oats also provide more protein compared to other cereal grains and is also important for tissue repair and growth of tissues. All these factors are expected to drive the demand for oats during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

The global oats market segmented by product type, end-user industry, distribution channel and geography. In 2017, instant oats held major share of the global oats market by product type. Instant oats require less cooking time compared to other product types and hence it serves as an on the go meal for consumers with busy and hectic lifestyles. This in turn is expected to propel the demand for instant oats segment in the global oats market during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. In terms of end-user industry, feed segment held the largest market value and volume share in the global oats market. Food segment is expected to grow at a significant rate in the global oats market by end-user industry in 2017. Growing application of oats in poultry feed that aims to cure digestive problems is one of the key factor that contributes to the market growth of this segment. In 2017, hypermarkets/supermarkets held the largest value and volume share by distribution channel segment. In terms of geography, North America is the most significant market and held the largest market value and volume share in the global oats market. Growing application of oats in food and feed is expected to spur the demand in North America region.

Key players operating in the global oats market includes Kellogg’s, Quaker Oats Company, Bagrry’s India Ltd., Nestle, General Mills, Dr. McDougall’s Right Foods., Abbott Nutrition, McCann’s, ABF Grain Products Limited., Conagra Foods and Weetabix Ltd among others.

