Global Contrast Media Injectors Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 959.8 Mn By 2026

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Global Contrast Media Injectors Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2026,” the global contrast media injectors market was valued at US$ 532.8 Mn in 2017, and is expected to reach US$ 959.8 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

Contrast media is injected in the human body by the injectors to enhance the quality of medical images in order to perform preliminary diagnosis and conduct visually aided minimally invasive surgeries. There have been several technical advancement in the contrast media injectors market such as automated injectors which control the amount of contrast media used and reduce the contrast waste. IT enabled injectors are being manufactured that determine patient dose by garnering information from picture archiving and communication system (PACS) and electronic medical record (EMR).

Injector systems are dominating the products segment on account of key factors such as increasing demand for computed tomography (CT) and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans. Manufacturers are providing double head injectors and automated contrast media injectors to promote accuracy, enhance image quality and patient safety. Consumables will be showcasing impressive growth due to availability of diverse range of products at low cost and frequent replacement of tubings and syringes to prevent severe adverse events such as air embolism and extravasation.

Interventional cardiology is currently dominating the applications segment on account of factors such as rising prevalence of cardiovascular disorders. According to Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) nearly 1 in 3 deaths in United States is caused by heart attack and stroke. Approximately 200,000 deaths can be prevented by early interventional cardiology. Radiology will register significant growth during the forecast period owing to factors such as increasing number of outpatients performing preliminary diagnosis and technical advancement in the clinical radiology saving time and money.

North America is the clear leader in the regional segment of contrast media injectors market. The parameters responsible for the dominance of North America are rising prevalence of chronic disease requiring preliminary diagnosis. Domicile of market leaders provide latest automated injectors to provide surgeons enhanced image optimization and patient safety. The contrast media injectors market in Europe is determined by the rising public health awareness resulting in early diagnosis and well developed healthcare infrastructure equipped with imaging devices. Asia Pacific will register impressive growth owing to factors such as increased government spending in providing hospitals and clinics with imaging devices such as computed tomography (CT) and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI).

The key players manufacturing contrast media injector systems and consumables are APOLLO RT Co., Ltd., Sino Medical-Device Technology Co., Ltd, Bayer Healthcare LLC, GE Healthcare, Guerbet Group, Medtron AG, VIVID IMAGING, Nemoto Kyorindo Co., Ltd., Bracco Group and Ulrich GmbH & Co., KG.

Key Market Movements:

• Increasing demand for visually guided minimally invasive surgeries.

• Rising prevalence of chronic diseases and increasing public health awareness resulting in enhanced preliminary diagnosis.

• Technological development in the contrast media injectors such as IT enabled solutions for syringeless automated injectors to increase safety and efficiency.

The Global Contrast Media Injectors Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2016-2026 Base Year 2017 Forecast Period 2018-2026 Historical Year 2016 Unit USD Million Segmentation By Product (2016–2026; US$ Mn) By Application (2016–2026; US$ Mn) Geography Segment (2016–2026; US$ Mn)

*Complete segmentation list is on report page

