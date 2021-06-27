Prebiotics Market Value Is Projected To Witness Double-digit Growth During The Forecast Period

According to the latest report published by Acute Market Reports “Global Prebiotics Market – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2018-2026” the global prebiotics market value expected to grow at the CAGR of 10.8% from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

Prebiotics are non-digestible food ingredients generated from plant and vegetable fibers and from lactose in certain dairy products. Prebiotics promote the growth enzyme-producing bacterias that can modulate gastrointestinal problems and improve general health and well-being. Prebiotics are mostly used to induce the growth of the bacteria present in the gut thereby improving the digestive system of the host. Moreover, prebiotics also enhances the growth and performance of the microorganisms those trigger or stimulate the immune system in case of invasion of foreign particles, hence prevents infections, thus improving the overall immunity of the body. Factors such as consumers regarding their health, growing emphasis on improving digestive health, high demand for functional foods, and increasing demand for prebiotics from animal feed projected to catapult the market growth during the forecast period. However, fluctuation in the availability of raw materials and the presence of competitive products such as probiotics, with similar function might hamper the market growth in coming years.

Based on type, Inulin accounted for the largest share in 2017. Inulin wide availability with minimum cost involvement making it the preferred type of prebiotics. Inulin and its different forms are present in a wide variety of plants as natural storage carbohydrates. Mannan-oligosaccharides identified as the fastest growing type segment during the forecast period.

Gut health dominated the market by health benefits. Prebiotics primary role is to promote the growth of digestive enzymes bacteria present in the gut and facilitates the digestive system of the body.

Based on source, root was identified as the leading source of prebiotics in 2017. Whereas, food & beverages led the prebiotics market in 2017 owing to the huge demand for functional foods, dairy products, infant formulas, and meat products which have prebiotics as an ingredient.

Based on the geography, Europe dominated the market in 2017 by value and volume. U.K., France, and Germany, are the leading countries in terms of value and volume consumption in Europe. Prebiotics has experienced rapid growth in Europe owing to various factors such as rising demand for functional food, growing consumption of meat, and ban on antibiotics use in the different application. In Europe, there is a high level of awareness and acceptance of prebiotics and the strong interest in foods claiming health benefits thereby further boosting the demand for prebiotics in the region. North America closely follows Europe region owing to Generally-Recognized-As-Safe status to prebiotics coupled with the high consumption of functional food containing prebiotics and other health ingredients for several health benefits bolstering the market growth in North America. Asia-Pacific prebiotics market projected to witness the fastest growth throughout the forecast period.

Key manufacturers of prebiotics operating in the market include Cargill Inc., Friesland Campina Domo, Jarrow Formulas, Inc., BENEO-Orafti S.A., Roquette Freres, and Abbott Laboratories among others.

The Global Prebiotics is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2016-2026 Base Year 2017 Forecast Period 2018-2026 Historical Year 2016 Unit USD Million Segmentation By Type (2016–2026; Kilo Ton, US$ Mn) By Health Benefit (2016–2026; Kilo Ton, US$ Mn) By Source (2016–2026; Kilo Ton, US$ Mn) By Application (2016–2026; Kilo Ton, US$ Mn) Geography Segment (2016–2026; Kilo Ton, US$ Mn)

*Complete segmentation list is on report page

