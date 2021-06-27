Global Cosmetic Dentistry Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 27,529.6 Mn By 2026

According to the latest report published by Acute Market Reports “Cosmetic Dentistry Market – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2018-2026,” the cosmetic dentistry market was valued at USD 17,549.6 Mn in 2017, and is expected to reach USD 27,529.6 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

According to American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry (AACD), Cosmetic dentistry aims to create a positive change to patient’s teeth and cosmetic appearance which can boost confidence, and self-esteem with all modern technology. When compared to traditional dentistry cosmetic dentistry can be differentiated from it because it specifically focuses on improving the appearance of teeth, mouth and smile. A key trend observed in the market is related to dental fillings where patients are more cautious about the color of filler and prefer fillings made from porcelain or composite materials than gold, amalgam or other materials.

Incessant development in technology of dentistry specifically in tooth-colored and natural-looking dental materials have created huge opportunity for cosmetic dental treatments making them more durable and safe. Moreover, based on patient’s clinical condition dentists are focusing more on using techniques that help to preserve natural tooth structure of patients. In some cases dentists also use laser technology to carry out a few procedures important for cosmetic treatments in their own facilities rather than providing referrals of other dentists. In cosmetic dentistry post market entry of modern technologies the recovery time of patients has been reduced and convenience related to dental procedure has been increased. Thus, going for a dental operation is no more related to dental problems as cosmetic appearance is becoming one of the a major driver for patients opting dental procedures.

In 2017, dentistry systems & equipment market identified to dominate the market due to key driving factors such as increasing demand for cosmetic dental procedures in the market, minimum recovery time, and advancement in the dental technologies. In addition to that, increasing disposable income is majorly invested in cosmetic dentistry, and high awareness in consumers related to dental enhancement & restoration. During the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, dental implants market anticipated to grow at a fastest CAGR due to key market drivers such as rising demand for teeth-mimicking implants to enhance the facial look from millennials and constant advancement in the field of dental implants.

North America was observed as the largest market accounting for the market share of 32.4% in 2017. The major factors driving the cosmetic dentistry market are high awareness related to dental reformation or enhancement in all age groups, advancement in cosmetic dentistry technology, and strong & influencing advertising campaigns run by large & medium scaled dental clinics. The market entry of future dental technologies such as 3D printing dental implants, laser & light illuminating dentistry, modern X-rays, and smart dental instruments will assist North America to maintain its dominance in the global market. Early technology adoption is one of the major factor that makes North America largest cosmetic dentistry market.

Market Competition Assessment:

The cosmetic dentistry market is progressing and most of the largest players in the market are focusing on product enhancement. The major players functioning in this market are Danaher Corporation, Institut Straumann AG, 3M Company, Zimmer Biomet Holding, Inc., Coast Dental Services, Align Technology, Inc., Biolase, Inc., DENTSPLY International, Inc., Sirona Dental Systems, Inc., Planmeca Oy, and A-dec Inc. among others.

Key Market Movements:

• Increasing adoption of modern dental technologies such as 3D tooth printing, digital smile design, and 3D dental imaging.

• Increasing frequency of campaigns and advertisements to influence & educate consumers about oral & dental care in developed as well as developing countries.

• Improvement in composting material will increase its demand in market as customers are preferring materials that match with their tooth color and prevent discoloration or stains.

• Dentists and companies are working hard develop the techniques related to cosmetic dentistry in the direction which patients wants it to move and offer highly esthetic, thin restorations using a conservative approach and minimize turnaround time.

