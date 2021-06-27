E-learning Revolution Playing A Major Role In Encouraging The Demand For Interactive Whiteboard

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “Interactive Whiteboard Market (by Technology: Restive Whiteboard, Capacitive Whiteboard, Optical Whiteboard, and Others (Ultrasonic, Infrared, etc.); by Projection: Front Projection and Rear Projection; by End-users: Educational, Corporate, Government and Others (Commercial, Military & Defense, Aerospace, etc.) – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Landscape, 2018-2026”, the interactive whiteboard market was valued US$ 3,351.3 Bn in 2017 and estimated to grow with a CAGR of 4.63% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

Modern education system witnessed several drastic and positive changes in last decade or two. More emphasis on learning and understanding opened numerous new avenues of teaching and knowledge sharing. Interactive whiteboard is one such technology witnessing a consistent growth both in educational as well as commercial sector. Interactive whiteboards were introduced as a tool for corporate conferences and meeting for encouraging participation. However, the technology was open heartily accepted by education sector and added a new chapter in e-learning. With educational institutes reaching new heights and race to upgrade conventional teaching methods helped interactive whiteboards market to flourish.

North America region appeared as a pioneer in interactive whiteboard market owing to vast education institutes, universities and corporate sector. Countries in the region including the U.S. and Canada are bringing a paradigm shift in their educational systems and thus, promoting the use of interactive whiteboard. North America is followed by Europe owing to their strong commercial sector and their positive approach towards techniques such as e-learning. Asia Pacific projected to witness a sluggish growth throughout the forecast period from 2018-2026. Several countries in the region lack proper educational infrastructure and the market is solely contributed by the flourishing corporate sector.

Competitive Insights:

Overall competitive landscape of interactive whiteboards market is highly fragmented with leading computing and communication giants claiming the major chunk of the market. The resulted in limited opportunities for small and local players to make their mark. Major companies engaged themselves in improving their existing products and acquire contract from educational institutes and corporate sector to maintain their market position. Few of the major notable players profiled in this research study Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc. Hitachi Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Microsoft Corporation, Google, Inc., LG Electronics Ltd., Sharp Corp., BenQ Corp., Vestel Elektronik Sanayi e Ticaret AS, PolyVision Corp., Promethean World plc, QomoHiteVision LLC, Seiko Epson Corp., Smart Technologies Inc., Julong Educational Technology Co. Ltd. among others.

Key Analysis Covered:

• Current trends and progress in interactive whiteboards market and prospects for interactive whiteboard vendors.

• Educational ideology such as e-learning and consistently growing corporate sector providing a healthy environment for interactive whiteboards market.

• Different segmentation of interactive whiteboard based on technology, projection, end-user, and their most appropriate market estimation considerable several global and local parameters.

• Largest and fastest growing segments in terms of technology, projection, and end-user.

• Ranking of geographical regions/ countries based on their market size and attractiveness for the interactive whiteboards market.

The Global Interactive Whiteboard Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2016-2026 Base Year 2017 Forecast Period 2018-2026 Historical Year 2016 Unit USD Million Segmentation By Technology(2016–2026; US$ Mn) By Projection (2016–2026; US$ Mn) By End-users (2016–2026; US$ Mn) Geography Segment (2016–2026; US$ Mn)

*Complete segmentation list is on report page

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the interactive whiteboards market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for interactive whiteboards?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the interactive whiteboards market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global interactive whiteboards market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the interactive whiteboards market worldwide?

