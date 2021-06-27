Global Human Microbiome Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 1,990.5 Mn By 2026

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Global Human Microbiome Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2026,” the global human microbiome market was valued at US$ 840.1 Mn in 2017, and is expected to reach US$ 1990.5 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

Human microbiome refers to the good and healthy microbes present in the human gastrointestinal tract. The primary function of these microbes is to aid in digestion absorption and synthesis of essential nutrients for the human body. Since centuries the importance of microorganism in maintaining healthy human homeostasis is known and studied. The human microbiome market is driven by factors such as rising prevalence of chronic diseases and technological development in the nutraceutical industry primarily focusing on the prebiotics and probiotics market growth. The importance of human microbiome in developing as a diagnostic tool is still in nascent stage with challenges related to regulatory approval.

Prebiotics and probiotics occupy the largest share in the products segment owing to its importance in maintaining healthy gut microflora which aids the synthesis of essential amino acids, small chain fatty acids and absorption of vitamins. The source for probiotics and prebiotics is abundant ranging from dairy, cereals, vegetable and fruits. State of the art formulation and development segment present in the nutraceutical industry makes it available in diverse range of products for all age group. Supplements are gaining prominence as an adjuvant and supportive therapy for the treatment of lifestyle disorders such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, gastrointestinal disorders etc.

Presently therapeutics dominate the applications segment on account of key factors such as increasing public demand for probiotics and prebiotics to maintain excellent gastrointestinal health. Exhaustive research in identifying the useful microbes in the gut flora and their availability as probiotics and dietary supplements has resulted in positive traction for therapeutics segment. Human microbiome are gaining promising future as a diagnostic tool to detect chronic infectious diseases such as cholera, diarrhea, gastroenteritis etc.

According to Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) statistics in 2016, approximately 14.7 million people in United States were diagnosed with gastrointestinal ulcers. The human microbiome market growth in North America is determined by rising prevalence of chronic diseases and increasing public health awareness regarding healthy dietary intake. European Center for Disease Control and Prevention (ECDC) the prevalence rate of functional gastrointestinal disorders in adolescent in Mediterranean region of Europe is 20.7%. Domicile of major players and developed healthcare infrastructure drive the human microbiome market in Europe. In Asia Pacific emergence of local players as imposed fierce competition to market leaders providing human microbiome products. It serves as a lucrative market for medical food and dietary supplements to fortify infant nutrition and health.

The pioneering companies providing human microbiome products are DuPont, Enterome Bioscience, Osel, Inc., Second Genome, Inc., Seres Therapeutics, Synthetic Biologics, Inc., Synlogic, Inc., Vedanta Biosciences, Inc., Vithera Pharmaceuticals and Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd.

Key Market Movements:

• Increasing number of patients suffering with chronic diseases and rising public health awareness.

• Increased research activities in identifying the therapeutic efficacy of microbes and developing them as probiotics.

• Rise in per capita income in developing nations which has built a positive traction in the purchase of medical foods and supplements.

