Global Medical X-Ray Detectors Market Is Expected To Reach US$ XX Mn During The Forecast Period 2018 – 2026

According to the latest report published by Acute Market Reports “Medical X-Ray Detectors Market – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2018-2026,” the Medical X-Ray Detectors market was valued at USD 2,165.5 Mn in 2017, and is expected to reach USD 3,410.3 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

Medical X-ray detectors market is experiencing gradual market growth with introduction of novel and innovative technologies in the industry. A new generation of X-ray detectors are set to enter the market with noticeable progress in microelectronics to enhance their performance in scientific research and development. In addition to that, digital electronics and manufacturing techniques have led to several methods for the X-ray detector’s design and assembly. According to industry experts, a perfect medical X-ray system possess properties such as its digital, and flat-panel which tends it to perform all recent radiological modalities at condensed dose. Other crucial property would be immediate availability of high quality radiograph on a video monitor after the patient’s X-ray exposure. However, journey for manufacturing ideal X-ray detectors has been initiated by many key players operating in this market. The first vital change observed was replacement of phosphor imaging plate with a digital detector that comprises three key components such as optical image sensor, scintillator, and read-out circuitry. Due to this technology update on exposure to X-rays the scintillator alters the X-rays to light, the optical image sensor coverts the light to electrical signals and the read-out circuitry rebuilds the image which can be analyzed on a computer screen. The key advantage of this technology is that it does not need any definite chemicals or reader to read the image, and assists to capture real-time images during surgeries.

The medical X-ray detectors was segmented on the basis of products, modalities and panel size. In year 2017, Flat-panel detectors were identified as the largest market due to key factors such as wide application areas (cardiologic angiography, mammography and radiography), and incessant technological development coupled with product affordability. Fixed X-ray detectors segment dominated the medical X-ray segmentation on the basis of modality due to its increasing demand in all types of healthcare settings and significant development in healthcare infrastructure of developing countries such as China & India.

In 2017, North America was observed as the largest market globally due to key driving factors are increasing adoption of digital imaging systems, high demand for innovative technologies, implementation of digital radiography, and accessible & sophisticated healthcare facilities. Asia Pacific expected to project significant growth throughout the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, due to key driving factors such as increasing demand for top quality detector systems, and expansion of healthcare services to a wider share of population in the emerging economies. The other factors responsible for its growth globally are aging population, constructive support of government agencies, and rising public awareness related to diagnosis.

Market Competition Assessment:

The medical X-ray detectors market is evolving and several companies functioning in this industry, involves a perfect combination of local/domestic and global players. The key players operating in this market are Varian Medical Systems, Thales Group, Canon, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., Teledyne DALSA Inc., Konica Minolta, Inc., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Teledyne DALSA Inc., Carestream Health, Agfa-Gevaert Group, Analogic Corporation, Vieworks Co., Ltd., YXLON International GmbH, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., Rayence, and DRTECH.

Key Market Movements:

• Continuous advancements in the X-ray detector technology specific to digital radiography systems

• Increasing R&D investments by key players and funding by government specifically for portable systems is expected to assist the medical X-ray detectors market

• Mounting public awareness related to diagnoses of lung cancer, pneumonia, emphysema and cardiac diseases

• Flat-panel detectors accounted for the largest market share in 2017 and expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

The Global Medical X-Ray Detectors Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2016-2026 Base Year 2017 Forecast Period 2018-2026 Historical Year 2016 Unit USD Million Segmentation Product Type Segment (2016–2026; US$ Mn) Modality Segment (2016–2026; US$ Mn) Panel-Size Segment (2016–2026; US$ Mn) Geography Segment (2016–2026; US$ Mn)

*Complete segmentation list is on report page

