Automotive Exhaust Systems Market Projected To Grow With CAGR Of 5.1% Across The Forecast Period From 2018 To 2026

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “Automotive Exhaust Systems Market (Component Type –Exhaust Manifold, Muffler, Catalytic Converter, Resonators and Exhaust Pipes; Sales Channel – Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and Aftermarket; Vehicle Type – Two Wheelers, Cars, Heavy Vehicles, Buses & trucks and Others) – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2026”, the global automotive exhaust systems market was valued at US$ 26.97 Bn in 2017 and expected to witness promising CAGR across the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

Automotive exhaust system is an integral part of overall chain of functions in an automotive system. The significance of exhaust systems has evolved to cover various functional processes in an automobile. Automotive exhaust systems initially designed for silencing the noise caused by high pressure exhaust of gases. Pertaining to alarming environmental pollution rate these exhaust systems have now become an inevitable part of ignition and emission control. Furthermore, with impacts of CO2 emission on the environment, Green House Gas (GHG) emission taxes incurred by automobile manufacturers. Numerous automobile manufacturers have directed research on conceivable methods for controlling the outflow of toxic gases in air and the evolution of exhaust system is one of the outcomes from it. With rapidly growing global automotive production demand for exhaust systems is set to witness promising surge in coming years.

Browse the full report at https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/automotive-exhaust-systems-market

Automotive exhaust systems market segmented based on component type, sales channel and vehicle type. By component type, overall market was led by muffler segment in 2017, principally due to its chief application of reducing amount of noise emitted by the exhaust of gasses. Asia Pacific was the largest market for automotive exhaust systems in 2017. Region represented over half of the overall market value generated around the world. Further, Asia Pacific also set to exhibit comparatively higher growth throughout the forecast period, chiefly due to developing automotive industry across the region. The region referred as home of the largest light vehicle producers in the world with China, Japan, and Korea comprising just over 37 Mn units of production or 42% of the global production market. Growing automotive production rate, vibrant economy and stringent government mandates are the key drivers for automotive exhaust systems in Asia Pacific.

Owing to their increasing numbers, gasoline and diesel engine vehicles are marked as the largest source of urban air pollution in the developing world. Stringent government regulations aiming environment protection have set the emission standard for vehicles. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) intend to amend the worldwide greenhouse gas emissions standards for light trucks as well as for passenger vehicles and establish new standards globally, covering model years from 2021 through 2026. These stringent regulations are augmenting the research & development activities of Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). These activities will enhance the effectiveness of exhaust systems, which in turn will drive the demand for automotive exhaust systems. With surging automotive production, growing emission control regulations and rising affordability, automotive exhaust systems expected to witness rapid growth throughout the forecast period.

The Global Automotive Exhaust Systems Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2016-2026 Base Year 2017 Forecast Period 2018-2026 Historical Year 2016 Unit USD Billion Segmentation Component Type Segment (2016–2026; US$ Bn) Sales Channel Segment (2016–2026; US$ Bn) Vehicle Segment (2016–2026; US$ Bn) Geography Segment (2016–2026; US$ Bn)

*Complete segmentation list is on report page

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the automotive exhaust systems market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for automotive exhaust systems?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the automotive exhaust systems market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global automotive exhaust systems market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the automotive exhaust systems market worldwide?

About Acute Market Reports

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com