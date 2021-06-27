Rising Output Of Automotive And Electronics Industry To Drive The Demand For Assembly Line Solutions

According to a new market report published by Acute Market Reports Inc “Assembly Line Solutions Market – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast, 2016 – 2026,” with the rising in industrial revolutions across the world, production capacities of manufacturing industries are growing continually. In order to organize and manage the assembly process required at production plants, assembly line solutions are required, which directly enhance production capabilities of any plant. This has been a major driver for the development and growth of flexible manufacturing systems and assembly lines. Assembly lines are one of the most significant and accurate methods for component assembly. It also reduces the time and human workforce required. Thus, the demand for assembly line solutions is expected to witness promising growth during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. The global market for assembly line solutions market is expected to witness considerable growth of 6.8% throughout the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

Faster work, better quality and reduced production cost have compelled different industry domains to incorporate assembly lines. Assembly line is the most commonly used technique for mass production in automobile, electronics and several other industries. It allows the manufacturing plants to reduce the dependency of skill labor by breaking the production processes into multiple processes in a predefined sequence. The technique is widely used in automotive, electronics and semiconductors, industrial manufacturing and consumer goods, among others. With consistently rising demand for all the aforementioned end-user application, the assembly lines market is also expected to grow in proportion.

The overall assembly line solutions market is directly dependent on the industrial output. Assembly lines across different end-use verticals such as automotive, industrial manufacturing and processing, electronics and semiconductors applications and several other end-use verticals has been witnessing a continuous growth is further anticipated to grow at a brisk pace. In addition, consistently growing tread of flexible manufacturing systems (FMS) in developing countries such as China, India and South Korea, among others has mapped Asia Pacific as the most attractive region in terms of economic investment in the overall assembly lines market. Increasing importance of lean and flexible in emerging Asia Pacific markets is driving the adoption of automated assembly line products. Semiconductor and electronics industry is expected to witness fastest growth in end-use applications with increasing demand for electronic products throughout the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

Intense market competition is observed in the global assembly line systems market. Vendors are focusing on provide end-to-end customized solutions for production line needs of different industries. Some major competitors profiled in this study include ALIGN PRODUCTION SYSTEMS, LLC; ACRO Automation Systems, Inc., Adescor Inc., Central Machines, Inc., Eriez Manufacturing Co., Fusion Systems Group, Gemtec GmbH, Hochrainer GmbH, SITEC INDUSTRIETECHNOLOGIE GMBH UMD Automated Systems and others.

The Global Assembly Line Solutions Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2016-2026 Base Year 2017 Forecast Period 2018-2026 Historical Year 2016 Unit USD Billion Segmentation By Mode of Operation (2016–2026; US$ Bn) By Application (2016–2026; US$ Bn) Geography Segment (2016–2026; US$ Bn)

*Complete segmentation list is on report page

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the assembly line solutions market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for assembly line solutions?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the assembly line solutions market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global assembly line solutions market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the assembly line solutions market worldwide?

