Increasing Popularity Of Multiplayer Games To Drive The Gaming Mouse And Keyboards Market Growth

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “Gaming Mouse and Keyboards Market (Product Type – Mouse (Wired and Wireless) and Keyboard (Wired and Wireless); Application – Personal and Commercial; Sales Channel – Online and Offline) Market – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2026”, the global gaming mouse and keyboards market was valued at US$ 1.67 Bn in 2017 and will be growing at a CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

The gaming mouse and keyboards market was valued at US$ 1.67 Bn in 2017 and expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.5% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. The most prominent factors aiding the market growth can be attributed to the increasing number of gamers across the world coupled with continuous launch of innovative PC games. Gaming mouse and keyboards are preferred by gamers as they facilitate an enhanced performance and a more comfortable experience. Moreover, increasing penetration of the internet is another important factor contributing to the growth of online multiplayer games, thereby influencing the gaming mouse and keyboards market growth positively. However, high price of gaming mouse and keyboards often acts as a restraining factor for market growth.

Asia Pacific expected to remain an important market for investment throughout the forecast period. The gaming mouse and keyboards market expected to benefit from the large young population in the region. Moreover, the gaming industry is very strong in countries such as China and Japan. One of the most important factor aiding the market growth in the region can be attributed to the rising middle class population. In 2017, North America stood as the largest market in terms of value and the fact that the gaming industry is very well established in the U.S. further acts as a positive factor influencing market growth in the region. North America has always remained in the forefront in terms of adoption of new games and for the gaming companies, the region has acted as a very important market over the years.

Some of the major players operating in the gaming mouse and keyboards market include Logitech, Razer, Corsair, Rapoo, A4Tech Co., Ltd., Genius (KYE Systems Corp), MADCATZ, SteelSeries, COUGAR and Mionix among others. The manufacturers of gaming mouse and keyboards in order to keep pace with the advanced games launched indulge themselves in research and development activities. These activities are directed towards improving the existing features and also developing newer products. For instance, recently, the Chinese company Xiaomi launched a new mechanical gaming keyboard which features RGB backlight, 104 keys and a metal cover. Moreover, it is equipped with new independent game feel shaft body developed in cooperation with TTC. The company also claims that the new keyboard has a total stroke of 3mm, making it feel more comfortable.

