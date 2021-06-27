Global Spray Booths Market To Expand At A 4.5% CAGR Between 2018 And 2026

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports, “Global Spray Booths Market (by Product Type (Cross Flow Booths, Downdraft Booths, Side Downdraft Booths, Open Face Booths, and Others (Reverse Flow Booths, etc.)), by End-use Vertical (Automotive, Industrial, Defense & Aerospace, Construction & Agriculture, and Other End-use Verticals), by Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World)) – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Landscape, 2018 -2026”, the global spray booths market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

Quality spray painting and high-end finishing have been the integral parts of manufacturing process since decades. Spray painting and coating protects body surface and enhances the visual appeal of the product, thereby engaging customer’s attention and triggering pulse purchase. Spray booths are a series of large enclosures where painting, finishing, and coating of body surface is carried out. The process of spray painting and finishing, if accomplished within shorter durations and with consistent quality, produces relatively greater turnover in the repair & body shop, leading to increased profit margins and lower operating costs. Therefore, faster process time and consistent quality along with energy savings are the major factors driving uptake of spray booths among OEMs and 4S shop owners. In terms of product type, value contribution from downdraft spray booths was the largest in the global spray booths market in 2017. Since air, paint vapors, and overspray in these spray booths are all directed downwards, they do not pass by the painter’s breathing zone and hence are considered safer than other variants. In addition, these spray booths provide cleanest possible finish than other variants and hence enjoy maximum adoption amongst automotive 4S shops, repair shops, and OEMs. On the other hand, low upfront cost and easy installation makes cross flow spray booths another sustainable alternative, especially for small and medium-sized repair shops.

Browse the full report at https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/spray-booths-market

Competitive Insights:

Some of the leading manufacturers profiled in the study include Global Finishing Solutions, Blowtherm USA, Eagle Equipment, Spray Tech/Junair, Spraybooth Technology Ltd., Spray Systems Inc., Guangdong Jingzhongjing Industrial Painting Equipment Co., Ltd., Dalby Engineering Ltd., Todd Engineering Ltd., Fujitoronics K.K., Nova Verta, and Col-Met Engineered Finishing Solutions among others. In a bid to expand their product reach through different distribution channels, manufacturers are forming strategic partnerships with leading paint and coating manufacturers. Another overriding trend prevailing in the industry, especially in developed economies include introduction of energy efficient spray booths. In addition, manufacturers are required to develop spray booths in compliance with regulations and guidelines laid by agencies like OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) and EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) that promote safe and healthy working conditions for personnel at work.

The Global Spray Booths Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2016-2026 Base Year 2017 Forecast Period 2018-2026 Historical Year 2016 Unit USD Million Segmentation Type Segment (2016–2026; US$ Mn) End-use Segment (2016–2026; US$ Mn) Geography Segment (2016–2026; US$ Mn)

*Complete segmentation list is on report page

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the spray booths market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for spray booths?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the spray booths market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global spray booths market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the spray booths market worldwide?

About Acute Market Reports

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com