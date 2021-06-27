Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market Expected To Exhibit Steady Growth During The Forecast Period

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2026,” the global electronic health records (EHR) market was valued at US$ 24,222.5 Mn in 2017 expanding at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

Electronic health records (EHR) has evolved in last decade from simply being digital form of patient’ paper charts to become healthcare tool to capture, store and share holistic patient’s medical history. EHRs are becoming an essential part of integrated and value based healthcare network and repository for clinical evidences that play a crucial role decision making in healthcare setting. An EHR can store patient’s medical history, medications, diagnoses, treatment regimes, allergies, radiology images and laboratory test results. EHR also help to streamline administrative workflows in any healthcare setting starting from fixing an appointment to payment and follow-up assistance. Growing inclination towards automation and acceptance of software solutions for clinical decision management systems, radiology information systems, and healthcare IT solutions is the major factor driving the electronic health records market. Number of healthcare institutions in the developed countries are adopting technological advanced healthcare solutions for patient management to eliminate human error, and to save time and cost in long run. Technological development in surgical techniques, operating rooms, growing consumer demand for minimally invasive surgeries, radiology imaging systems and other health services has increased the demand of EHR.

Browse the full report at https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/electronic-health-records-ehr-market

In terms of end-user segment, hospitals held the largest share in the global electronic health records (EHR) market. Today in the hospital setting, several functions of the patient management, including patient entry, registration, report storage, and physician directory, are using electronic health records. Moreover, increasing patient footfalls in hospitals and the requirement to adapt to stringent standards for ensuring patient safety with minimal error has accelerated the adoption of EHR in hospitals. Ambulatory care centers (ASCs) are projected to exhibit fastest growth rate during the forecast period owing to growing number of ASCs in North America and Europe equipped with advanced medical devices and software solutions.

In terms of geography, North America held the largest share in the global electronic health records market. The key factors assisting market growth include the need for centralized storage of standard-compliant healthcare data, government initiatives and support for the use of advanced healthcare information systems and technology and cost-related benefits. The rising healthcare costs and rapid demographic changes have forced governments in North America to emphasize the adoption of EHR to increase hospital productivity and clinical outcomes. The governments have also approved significant economic and legislative incentives to promote the digitization of healthcare workflow which assisting the overall EHR market in North America. Asia Pacific emerged as the fastest growing region owing to the growing hospital infrastructure in the countries such as China, India, Indonesia and Singapore. Growing medical tourism in the region has augmented the growth EHR solutions in the region for swift and error medical procedures in the region. The prominent players operating the global electronic health records (EHR) market are Cerner Corporation, McKesson Corporation, GE Healthcare, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Epic Systems Corporation, Greenway Health, LLC and eClinicalWorks, athenahealth among others.

Key Market Movements:

• Growing need for electronic health records in hospitals and other healthcare setting

• Integration of healthcare information systems and advancements in healthcare IT

• Emphasis on digitization of healthcare industry to save resources and cost saving in long run

• Favorable government initiative in developed countries and developing countries to promote digital healthcare

The Global Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2016-2026 Base Year 2017 Forecast Period 2018-2026 Historical Year 2016 Unit USD Million Segmentation By Delivery Mode (2016–2026; US$ Mn) By Product Type (2016–2026; US$ Mn) By End-User (2016–2026; US$ Mn) Geography Segment (2016–2026; US$ Mn)

*Complete segmentation list is on report page

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the electronic health records ehr market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for electronic health records ehr?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the electronic health records ehr market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global electronic health records ehr market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the electronic health records ehr market worldwide?

About Acute Market Reports

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com