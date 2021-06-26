Global Hearing Screening and Diagnostic Devices Market is Driven by Rising Noise Pollution and Increasing Public Awareness Regarding Ear Complications

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Hearing Screening and Diagnostic Devices Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025,” the global hearing screening and diagnostic devices market is expanding at a CAGR of 5.42 % from 2017 to 2025.

Market Insights:

Genetic causes accounts for more than 50 % of the cause of hearing loss, either as syndromic or non syndromic. Genetic syndromic is linked to autosomal recessive, autosomal dominant, or x-linked. Non syndromic cause is 66 % greater than syndromic cause. Recreational exposure to loud music for prolonged period of times results in hearing loss. The social impact of hearing loss is huge in developing countries where suffering children’s do not gain proper schooling. Severe infection of measles, mumps, meningitis and cytomegalovirus are found to cause deafness.

Tympanometry test are conducted in patients to perform complete diagnosis of the middle ear in otitis media infection and detection of perforation in eardrums due to severe ear trauma. Bone conduction test and pure tone test are performed to gain the final confirmation of the cause of hearing loss on the basis of comparison of their results.

Conductive hearing loss is most prevalent ear complications on account of increasing number of people suffering with otosclerosis and cerumen impaction. Sensorineural hearing loss is rapidly occurring in the urban areas due to rising noise pollution and people suffering with presbycusis.

Rising prevalence of hearing loss and domicile of developed diagnostic centers make North America as market arch leader in the hearing screening and diagnostic devices regional segment. Asian Pacific market is thriving on account of increasing geriatric population with hearing complications and domestic players competing with major players to dominate the hearing screening and diagnostic devices.

The major players in hearing screening and diagnostic devices market are Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Accent Hearing Pty, Ltd., GN Otometrics, Interacoustics A/S, IntriCon Corporation, MAICO Diagnostics GmbH, Nashua Hearing Group, Natus Medical Incorporated, Neurosoft and OTODYNAMICS Ltd.

Key Market Movements:

Increasing number of patients suffering with ear complications such as otitis media and presbycusis

Rising noise pollution and use of pointy objects for cleaning earwax often results in trauma to eardrums

Rising public awareness regarding ear complications and increasing diagnostic centers to drive the hearing screening and diagnostic devices market growth

